scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 09, 2022

Kajal Aggarwal’s morning routine has two adorable distractions; check them out

The new mother took to Instagram to share a series of photos that describe in a chronological order what her morning routine looks like now that she has welcomed a baby boy

Kajal Aggarwal, Kajal Aggarwal news, Kajal Aggarwal baby, Kajal Aggarwal baby boy, Kajal Aggarwal morning routine, Kajal Aggarwal pet dog, Kajal Aggarwal yoga session, indian express newsNew mother Kajal Aggarwal has an interesting morning routine; find out. (Photo: Instagram/@kajalaggarwalofficial)

All Kajal Aggarwal wanted to do was work out in peace. But, she was stopped midway through the session by the most adorable distractions in the world, and the actor is not complaining! The new mother took to Instagram to share a series of photos that describe in a chronological order what her morning routine looks like now that she has welcomed a baby boy. The photos are all cute and chaotic.

ALSO READ |Kalki Koechlin’s morning yoga routine with baby Sappho looks chaotic and fun

In the first picture, Kajal is seen settling in for a yoga session. With her body balancing on two square blocks, the ‘Hey Sinamika‘ actor is seen smiling at the camera. “Stretching that stiffness away while Mia is going for it on her wooden chewy,” the text reads, referring to her pupper who looks cute as a button.

Kajal Aggarwal, Kajal Aggarwal news, Kajal Aggarwal baby, Kajal Aggarwal baby boy, Kajal Aggarwal morning routine, Kajal Aggarwal pet dog, Kajal Aggarwal yoga session, indian express news Photo: Instagram/@kajalaggarwalofficial

In the next photo, the 37-year-old is seen grinning from ear to ear, while holding her baby boy Neil, whose face has been obscured by a cupcake emoji. Next to her, Mia looks on adorably. “Of course, focus is a challenge with my biggest distractions,” she writes.

Kajal Aggarwal, Kajal Aggarwal news, Kajal Aggarwal baby, Kajal Aggarwal baby boy, Kajal Aggarwal morning routine, Kajal Aggarwal pet dog, Kajal Aggarwal yoga session, indian express news Photo: Instagram/@kajalaggarwalofficial

The third and the final photo has the actor cuddling with her baby and doting on her pupper. “Smothering them with love and kisses is the obvious choice,” Kajal writes.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Justice DY Chandrachud: ‘When I emphasise individual dignity, I equ...Premium
Justice DY Chandrachud: ‘When I emphasise individual dignity, I equ...
Kumbakonam to US auction house: How TN police cracked a 50-year-old idol ...Premium
Kumbakonam to US auction house: How TN police cracked a 50-year-old idol ...
Telcos in crosshairs of DRI & Customs over router imports, notices to...Premium
Telcos in crosshairs of DRI & Customs over router imports, notices to...
Freebies or welfare? First test for BJP in Himachal, GujaratPremium
Freebies or welfare? First test for BJP in Himachal, Gujarat
Kajal Aggarwal, Kajal Aggarwal news, Kajal Aggarwal baby, Kajal Aggarwal baby boy, Kajal Aggarwal morning routine, Kajal Aggarwal pet dog, Kajal Aggarwal yoga session, indian express news Photo: Instagram/@kajalaggarwalofficial

Earlier this year, the actor had opened up about “massive mom’s guilt”. “I suffer from massive mom’s guilt. It is very difficult for me to go to the gym,” she said in an interview with Neha Dhupia for her parenting and breastfeeding initiative Freedom to Feed, adding: “Luckily, I have help at home. Initially, I was not very comfortable leaving the baby alone with just help.”

The actor had mentioned that she was always anxious while doing so.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 09-11-2022 at 10:50:41 am
Next Story

Delhi court upholds charges against AAP MLA Parmila Tokas for violating Covid-19 protocols

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

guru nanak jayanti 2022
Guru Nanak Jayanti 2022: How India is celebrating Gurpurab
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 09: Latest News
Advertisement