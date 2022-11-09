Kajal Aggarwal’s morning routine has two adorable distractions; check them out

All Kajal Aggarwal wanted to do was work out in peace. But, she was stopped midway through the session by the most adorable distractions in the world, and the actor is not complaining! The new mother took to Instagram to share a series of photos that describe in a chronological order what her morning routine looks like now that she has welcomed a baby boy. The photos are all cute and chaotic.

In the first picture, Kajal is seen settling in for a yoga session. With her body balancing on two square blocks, the ‘Hey Sinamika‘ actor is seen smiling at the camera. “Stretching that stiffness away while Mia is going for it on her wooden chewy,” the text reads, referring to her pupper who looks cute as a button.

In the next photo, the 37-year-old is seen grinning from ear to ear, while holding her baby boy Neil, whose face has been obscured by a cupcake emoji. Next to her, Mia looks on adorably. “Of course, focus is a challenge with my biggest distractions,” she writes.

The third and the final photo has the actor cuddling with her baby and doting on her pupper. “Smothering them with love and kisses is the obvious choice,” Kajal writes.

Earlier this year, the actor had opened up about “massive mom’s guilt”. “I suffer from massive mom’s guilt. It is very difficult for me to go to the gym,” she said in an interview with Neha Dhupia for her parenting and breastfeeding initiative Freedom to Feed, adding: “Luckily, I have help at home. Initially, I was not very comfortable leaving the baby alone with just help.”

The actor had mentioned that she was always anxious while doing so.

