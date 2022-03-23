Kajal Aggarwal advocates for eating local, sustainable living practises with latest pic

Kajal Aggarwal has, for many years now, vouched for plant-based foods, and sustainable living practises for better health of oneself and also, the planet. Currently on a trip to Rajasthan, the mom-to-be once again took to Instagram to advocate for eating local produce, which is grown without using any chemicals.

In the picture, Kajal can be seen posing next to organic vegetation of parsley, cosmos flower, lettuce green, and many more such plants.

The 36-year-old captioned the post with hashtags #eatlocal and #sustainableliving.

This is not the first time she has shared her views on the subject.

Taking to Twitter in April 2021, she revealed that she has been on a “plant-based for many years”. Addressing concerns that making a complete switch to a plant-based diet may lead to nutritional deficiencies, she had said, “I have been on plant-based for many years now and I have absolutely no nutritional concerns/deficiencies.”

“We have to take a stand and do something about our environment now. If our oceans die, we die,” she had added.

For the unversed, a plant-based diet focuses on foods from plants instead of animals. It includes fruits such as berries, bananas, apples, grapes, melons, citrus fruits, among others; vegetables like broccoli, beetroot, cauliflower, carrots, tomatoes, peppers, etc.; legumes like kidney beans, black beans, peas and chickpeas; seeds, nuts, whole grains, and plant-based milk like coconut, almond, soy, to name a few.

Notably, such foods are free from harmful components and, hence, more nutritious. They are also known to taste better, making them healthier, and also environment-friendly.

