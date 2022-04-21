‘Postpartum is not glamorous but it can be beautiful’: Kajal Aggarwal pens note announcing birth of son Neil

Actor Kajal Aggarwal welcomed a baby boy with entrepreneur-husband Gautam Kitchlu on April 19. Kajal, who had been sharing her pregnancy journey with fans ever since the announcement on New Year’s, penned a heartwarming note on Instagram, announcing the arrival of her son and giving a peek into her “beautiful” postpartum journey.

“Excited and elated to welcome my baby Neil into this world. Our birthing was exhilarating, overwhelming, long, yet the most satisfying experience there could be!” she wrote, revealing the name of her newborn.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kajal A Kitchlu (@kajalaggarwalofficial)

The actor shared that the birth of her baby was an “overwhelming”, “long” but a “satisfying” experience. “Our birthing was exhilarating, overwhelming, long, yet the most satisfying experience there could be! Holding Neil upon my chest covered with white mucous membrane and placenta within seconds of his birth has been my only tryst with self-actualisation and such an indescribable feeling!”

Kajal said that holding him after his birth made her “understand the deepest potential of love, feel a tremendous amount of gratitude and realise the responsibility of my heart outside of my body – forever – and all at the same time.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gautam Kitchlu (@kitchlug)

However, the days succeeding the birth weren’t really easy for her, she shared. “Of course, it’s not been easy — 3 sleepless nights that bleed into early mornings, learning to latch and burp, squishy bellies and stretched skin, frozen pads, breast pumps, uncertainty, constant worry if you’re doing it all right, all topped with dozes of anxiety,” the 36-year-old said.

Despite the initial hiccups, Kajal is savouring the sweet and personal moments with her son. “But it’s also moments like these – sweet cuddles in the wee hours of the morning, gazing into each other’s eyes with a look of confident recognition, adorable little kisses, the quiet moments when it’s just the two of us, growing, learning, discovering each other and navigating this wonderful journey together.”

She concluded by saying, “In reality, postpartum isn’t glamorous but it sure can be beautiful!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kajal A Kitchlu (@kajalaggarwalofficial)

Prior to this, Kajal had also penned a heartfelt note for her husband, thanking him for being “so selfless” during her pregnancy. “In the past 8 months, I have watched you become the most loving dad. I know how in love with this baby you are and how much you care already- it makes me feel so lucky that our baby will have a father who loves unconditionally, be there no matter what and have an extraordinary role model to look up to,” she had said.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!