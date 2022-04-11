scorecardresearch
Jyotirao Phule birth anniversary: Little-known facts about the Indian activist

In 1888, he was given the title of 'Mahatma' ('great soul') by another social activist Vithalrao Krishnaji Vandekar

April 11, 2022 2:10:50 pm
Jyotirao Phule, Jyotirao Phule birth anniversary, Jyotirao Phule life, Jyotirao Phule little known facts, social activist Jyotirao Phule, Jyotirao Phule female empowerment, Jyotirao Phule women education, Jyotirao Phule wife, Jyotirao Phule accomplishments, indian express newsThe writer from Maharashtra worked hard to eradicate untouchability and caste oppression. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

Born on April 11, 1827, Jyotirao Phule was a social activist and anti-caste reformer who, along with his wife Savitribai Phule, worked for the upliftment of women and children in the marginalised communities, facing ostracisation from the society for encouraging education for all women.

The writer from Maharashtra also worked hard to eradicate untouchability and caste oppression. In 1848, he started his first school for girls at Bhide Wada in Pune. Later, he also formed the Satyashodhak Samaj (Society of Truth Seekers) along with his followers to fight for basic rights for people belonging to the lower castes.

People from different religions and castes formed his association, and with years, his work earned him recognition throughout the state of Maharashtra where he is hailed today as an important figure of the social reform movement.

In 1888, he was given the title of ‘Mahatma’ (‘great soul’) by another social activist Vithalrao Krishnaji Vandekar.

Phule was born into a family that belonged to the Mali caste, that grew fruits and vegetables for a living. According to the Brahminical caste hierarchy, they were placed at the bottom of the varna, as ‘Shudras’.

While there was hardly any scope of education when he was growing up, having lost his mother at a very young age, there was believed to have been a man from Mali caste itself, who recognised his skills and intelligence, and requested his father to allow him to attend the local Scottish Mission High School, from where he completed schooling in English in 1847.

He was married off when he was only 13, and was personally rebuked in 1848, while attending the wedding of a Brahmin friend. With time, he realised the state of women in the society and challenged it by first educating his wife Savitribai, and then starting an indigenously-run school for girls in Pune.

The conservative upper-caste society did not approve of it and the couple was routinely attacked for their stance on education and female empowerment. They were then helped by a friend Usman Sheikh and his sister Fatima Sheikh, also pioneers of the same cause, who provided them with shelter, and helped them start a school on the premises.

The Phules would witness the horrors of caste, wherein untouchables would be asked to wear a broom on their back while sweeping the road, so as to clean their tracks, widows being made to shave their heads, and untouchable women paraded naked on the street, forced to dance.

This would bolster their will to educate women and make them aware of their rights, and to do away with the caste-based evils. They also fought to stop infanticide and promote widow remarriage. To end the stigma of social untouchability, he opened his house to people of the lower caste and allowed them to use his water-well.

He has some notable published works to his name, too. The social activist died November 28, 1890 at the age of 63.

