Jyoti Kisanji Amge, world’s shortest woman, turns 27; know more about her

Jyoti Amge, shortest woman on the planet, turns 27. (Source: Jyoti Amge/Instagram)

Guinness World Record holder for the shortest woman living, Jyoti Kisanji Amge, turns 27 today (December 16). Amge, born in Maharashtra’s Nagpur, is two feet tall — 61.95 cms — confirming her as the shortest living teenager (female). She hit the spotlight globally in 2009 when she appeared on Fuji TV’s Bikkuri Chojin 100 Special No 2.

“Measured by a doctor, she was found to be just 61.95 cm (2 ft) tall, confirming her as the shortest living teenager (female). Remarkably, at just 5.4 kg, she weighed only 4 kg more than her birth weight,” claimed the Guinness World Records.

She was measured by orthopaedic consultant Dr Manoj Pahukar at the Wockhardt Superspeciality Hospital in her home city of Nagpur, and GWR adjudicator Rob Molloy was on hand to oversee proceedings, as per the record book.

“Getting this record has made me feel better about myself. I feel popular, special and important,” the Guinness World Record had quoted Jyoti as saying when she officially received the record title following her 18th birthday in 2011.

According to her mother, Ranjana, she was of average stature until five years.

“It subsequently emerged that she has a form of dwarfism called achondroplasia, and will never grow beyond a certain height,” stated Guinness World Records.

The genetic condition is considered a disorder of bone growth that prevents the changing of cartilage to bone, particularly in the arms and legs. The dwarfism also includes “limited range of motion at the elbows, large head size, small fingers, and average intelligence”, as per Genetic and Rare Diseases Information Center.

In 2012, she met the world’s shortest man, Chandra Bahadur Dangi of Nepal. The pair posed together for the 57th edition of the Guinness World Records.

