Justin Bieber reveals his skin is ‘purging’ after facial; here’s why it may happen

Justin Bieber recently got candid about his skin health on Instagram as he revealed that his skin is “purging” after getting a facial done. Posting a selfie with his face covered with star-shaped pimple patches, the singer wrote, “Got a facial and I think my face is purging, lucky for these Starface pimple patches.”

According to the brand’s website, these hydrocolloid pimple protectors are clinically proven to help absorb fluid and reduce inflammation to shrink pimples overnight.

What is skin purging?

Dr Chandni Jain Gupta, dermatology, venereology and cosmetology, Elantis Healthcare said that skin purging refers to a temporary skin reaction due to the dead cells coming to the surface because of specific ingredients causing breakouts, skin dryness, flaking and, in some cases, peeling. “The main cause behind this is a new skincare product that didn’t suit the skin or a certain facial treatment,” she said.

Can facials lead to skin purging?

The dermatologist explained that most facial treatments include extractions which are a method to clean up congested pores and pimples, also several built-up oils, sunscreen and dirt. “In some cases, the method causes the dead skin to emerge and irritate the skin, causing purging,” Dr Gupta said.

Dr Abhishek Pilani, Dermatologist and Founder, Assure Clinics noted that purging is common after getting a facial that involves a lot of cleansing or a more advanced facial treatment like micro-needling or a chemical peel. “It’s the skin’s technique of purging itself from the outside, releasing toxins and dirt so that it can look healthier and brighter. Tiny, red, painful pimples appear on the skin during a purge. As well as pimples, whiteheads and blackheads are common symptoms. A facial massage effectively stimulates the skin, causing many of its inner workings to emerge. Sometimes, debris left behind in pores and pimples can also cause a flare-up later on.”

As such, it is suggested to be really gentle and patient with your skin in case of purging after a facial as “it becomes vulnerable and sensitive at that point”. Dr Gupta added, “Being patient is key in such situations and although skin care products at this point in time should be avoided, it is recommended to use skincare products that suit your skin type and avoid experimenting.”

Dos and don’ts to follow in case of skin purging:

*Avoid popping pimples.

*Avoid applying sunscreen.

*Avoid sun exposure and excessively touching your face.

*Avoid harsh chemicals.

*Stay away from dirt and harmful environmental factors.

*Clean the face regularly.

*Apply moisturiser or cream, if necessary.

