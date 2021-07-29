‘People thought I was crazy for not finishing tour’: Justin Bieber’s heartfelt note for Simon Biles

One of the most decorated American gymnasts, Simone Biles’, withdrawal from the Tokyo Olympics drew everyone’s attention and got them to focus, once again, on the importance of mental health.

Ahead of the women’s gymnastics team final, Biles decided to withdraw from the sport to prioritise her well-being. “We also have to focus on ourselves, because at the end of the day we’re human, too,” she was quoted as saying by AP.

Supporting her decision, Justin Bieber took to social media to speak about the time when he was thought to be “crazy” for not completing his world tour for the promotion of his album Purpose.

“People thought I was crazy for not finishing the Purpose tour but it was the best thing I could have done for my mental health!” the pop sensation wrote on Instagram.

Bieber went on to say he was “proud” of Biles. “Nobody will ever understand the pressures you face! I know we don’t know each other but I’m so proud of the decision to withdraw.”

He added, “It’s as simple as – what does it mean to gain the whole world but forfeit your soul. Sometimes our no’s are more powerful than our yes’s. When what you normally love starts to steal your joy it’s important we take a step back to evaluate why.”