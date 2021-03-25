Justin Bieber reveals the body part he won’t get tattooed and why

It is no secret that Justin Bieber has much love for tattoos. The Changes singer, however, revealed there is one part of his body that he would never get inked — his hands.

Bieber, who already has tattoos on his neck, torso and arms, told Entertainment Tonight, “I promised myself I didn’t want to get tattoos on my hands. So I don’t think I’m going to get tattoos on my hands.”

The Justice singer reasoned his decision had to do with appearances. “Something about just being able to wear a suit and not having tattoos on my hands, I don’t know. But that’s really one of my only places left, or my feet or my legs,” he was quoted as saying.

The 27-year-old, however, is open to more tattoos; he has been thinking of getting a “small peach” tattoo after his new song Peaches.

In an interview with Vogue recently, Bieber revealed his tattoos signify his career as a musician as well important reminders. He said his bear tattoo was one of the most meaningful ones, signifying “rest”.

“As tough and resilient as a bear is, it always hibernates, which is so important. We as humans go, go, and go without resting and it can leave us exhausted and drained,” he was further quoted as saying.