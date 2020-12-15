Justin Bieber records Christmas single with choir of doctors, nurses

Justin Bieber teamed up with NHS choir for a charity single. (Source: justinbieber/Instagram)

Justin Bieber has recorded a new Christmas single, but this time it is with a choir of nurses, doctors and other National Health Service (NHS) staff.

The Lewisham and Greenwich NHS choir have added their vocals to a remix of Bieber’s single Holy, reported BBC. “I was honoured to meet everyone from the choir and I’m really happy that they got their number one,” the singer was quoted as saying.

The new charity single is aiming for Christmas number one, the proceeds from which are to be split between NHS Charities Together that represents 230 NHS charities, and the Lewisham and Greenwich NHS Trust Charity.

Holy is “a song of appreciation to families, friends, colleagues and community who have provided encouragement and support to people during the pandemic,” choir member Pamela Lutalo, who worked on a 30-bed COVID ward, was quoted as saying.

“The message that holding someone is such a special thing that it’s almost a holy experience is so resonant with current difficulties and personal challenges,” added former immunisation clinical co-ordinator Mike Corr.

