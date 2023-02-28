Hailey Bieber gets interviewed by Justin Bieber, reveals her ‘favourite thing about being married’

Singer Justin Bieber and American model-entrepreneur Hailey Bieber, who tied the knot in 2018, continue to serve relationship goals with their awe-worthy appearances together. In a first, Justin interviewed Hailey for Vogue Australia recently during which the latter spilt some beans on her favourite thing about being married, some wardrobe tips, her biggest fashion regret, and more. “I’m gonna start off by saying, I love you, baby,” Justin said.

After expressing his glee on watching Hailey build her skincare brand, Rhode, the singer asked her about her favourite thing about being married. “Mmm … My favourite thing about being married is honestly the companionship I feel we have. Genuinely, you are my best friend in the entire world. There’s nobody I would rather spend more time with or do anything with,” Hailey replied.

Moving to fashion, the 26-year-old opened up about her biggest fashion regret. ” I feel like I have a lot, but the biggest one that comes to mind in this moment is, a couple of years ago I wore this pink … it was this boxy-looking vest dress, and I thought it was going to be the cutest thing ever,” she said, adding that when she saw the photographs after her appearance, it looked like she was inside a box. “I looked like a present, and it was so bad.”

Hailey, who never fails to impress everyone with her sartorial choices, also shared some important wardrobe tips. “My top wardrobe tip would be you can never go wrong with the basics. By that, I mean a great pair of jeans, a white tee, a good pair of loafers and a great leather jacket. I think you can never go wrong with those essentials.”

Justin also prodded Hailey to reveal her favourite song at the moment. To this, she revealed that she really loves the SZA SOS album. “But also … the new song that you just recorded, I can’t stop listening to right now. Nobody knows what that is yet,” she added.

Justin and Hailey first sparked romance rumours after they reconnected at a church in 2014. In 2016, Justin told GQ that he was hesitant to commit to an exclusive relationship for fear of hurting Hailey. “What if Hailey ends up being the girl I’m gonna marry, right? If I rush into anything, if I damage her, then it’s always gonna be damaged,” he said. After their split in 2016, the duo reunited in 2018 before getting engaged and then tying the knot the same year.

