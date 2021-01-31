Justin Beiber’s new song ‘Anyone’ is for wife Hailey

Justin Bieber recently dropped his song ‘Anyone‘ and his fans are treating it as his ode to partner Hailey. The reason is evident, She features in it and the couple share a road trip. The lines, too, are all for her. “Looking back on my life, you’re the only good I’ve ever done,” he sings. “You are the only one I’ll ever love.”

The couple got married twice (once in 2018 and again in 2019), and the singer never holds back his appreciation for his wife. His social media is proof of their enduring love story.

Last year, Hailey revealed she suffers from a skin condition. In her Instagram post, she shared that she has got ‘perioral dermatitis’, which causes red rash and bumps on her face. The American model shared a selfie highlighting an area on her right cheek which had been affected by the condition.

Hailey Bieber consulted a dermatologist. (Source: Hailey Bieber/Instagram Story) Hailey Bieber consulted a dermatologist. (Source: Hailey Bieber/Instagram Story)

“This is day three, so it’s calmed down a lot,” Bieber wrote. She had also added that she likes to be as “transparent” as possible about her skin issues. “I have something called perioral dermatitis which I’ve had for a few years now,” she added.

Describing the cause of the condition, she wrote that it “gets triggered by different things and usually shows up on my cheeks, around my mouth or sometimes around and under my eyes”.

