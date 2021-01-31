scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, January 31, 2021
Sunday Reads

Justin Beiber’s new song ‘Anyone’ is for wife Hailey

The couple got married twice (once in 2018 and again in 2019), and the singer never holds back his appreciation for his wife. His social media is proof of their enduring love story

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | January 31, 2021 9:40:24 pm
Justin Beiber,hailey, Justin Beiber song, Justin Beiber alone, Justin Beiber song, indian express, indian express newsCheck out the video here.

Justin Bieber recently dropped his song ‘Anyone‘ and his fans are treating it as his ode to partner Hailey. The reason is evident, She features in it and the couple share a road trip. The lines, too, are all for her. “Looking back on my life, you’re the only good I’ve ever done,” he sings. “You are the only one I’ll ever love.”

The couple got married twice (once in 2018 and again in 2019), and the singer never holds back his appreciation for his wife. His social media is proof of their enduring love story.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber)

Last year, Hailey revealed she suffers from a skin condition. In her Instagram post, she shared that she has got ‘perioral dermatitis’, which causes red rash and bumps on her face. The American model shared a selfie highlighting an area on her right cheek which had been affected by the condition.

Hailey Bieber consulted a dermatologist. (Source: Hailey Bieber/Instagram Story)

“This is day three, so it’s calmed down a lot,” Bieber wrote. She had also added that she likes to be as “transparent” as possible about her skin issues. “I have something called perioral dermatitis which I’ve had for a few years now,” she added.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Describing the cause of the condition, she wrote that it “gets triggered by different things and usually shows up on my cheeks, around my mouth or sometimes around and under my eyes”.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

From Sara Ali Khan to Sonam Kapoor: Fashion Hits and Misses (25 Jan-31 Jan)

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 31: Latest News

Advertisement