scorecardresearch
Saturday, Sep 17, 2022

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg auction brings in nearly $517K

The auction was conducted by Bonhams, which also conducted an online auction of her books in that brought in $2.3 million

ruth bader ginsburgSupreme Court Associate Justice Bader Ginsburg is seen on stage at the Women's Conference in Long Beach, Calif. A collection of nearly 100 items is being sold in an online auction including a pair of black gloves owned by Ginsburg. It concludes just before the two-year anniversary of Ginsburg's death at 87. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File)

A gold judicial collar made of glass beads that belonged to the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has sold at auction for $176,775.

The piece was part of a collection of about 75 items of Ginsburg’s that were sold to benefit charity. In total, bidders paid nearly $517,000 for items in the online auction which ended Friday. Sunday marks the two-year anniversary of the liberal icon’s death at 87.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

The judicial collar was the item with the highest purchase price, and its sale marks the first time any of the late justice’s signature neckwear has been available for purchase. Her family donated some of the justices’ most well-known collars to the Smithsonian.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Why and how Indian students are returning to Ukraine despite ongoing warPremium
Why and how Indian students are returning to Ukraine despite ongoing war
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs — From HDR to UnemploymentPremium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs — From HDR to Unemployment
Why the world of music has had a long, tumultuous relationship with Queen...Premium
Why the world of music has had a long, tumultuous relationship with Queen...
A birthday wishlist for PM ModiPremium
A birthday wishlist for PM Modi

In addition to the collar, other items that were auctioned included: a gavel that sold for $20,400, a pair of Ginsburg’s opera glasses that sold for $10,837.50 and a shawl that sold for $12,750. A pair of her black lace gloves sold for $16,575 while a cream pair sold for $12,750.

Also Read |New book will include final thoughts from Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

The auction was conducted by Bonhams, which also conducted an online auction of her books in that brought in $2.3 million. In April, some 150 items — including art Ginsburg displayed in her home and office — raised more than $800,000 for Washington National Opera, one of the late justice’s passions.

Proceeds from the latest sale will fund an endowment in Ginsburg’s honor benefitting SOS Children’s Villages, a organization that supports vulnerable children around the world. Ginsburg’s daughter-in-law, Patrice Michaels, is on the organization’s advisory board.

Advertisement

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

First published on: 17-09-2022 at 09:40:27 pm
Next Story

Jamia bars Safoora entry for ‘protesting on irrelevant issues’

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

NYFW 2022 Roundup: Star-studded event showcased the best of fashion
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 17: Latest News
Advertisement