Juhi Parmar’s DIY cheek tint and hair tonic are what you need this winter

Winter is upon us and the change in season not only affects our health but is also harsh on the skin and hair. Dry skin, dandruff, and chapped lips are some of the most common skin issues that we experience during the chilly months. To treat the same, while one can always buy creams and tonics from the markets, it must be noted that the chemical contents of such products may worsen the issue. But, if you are a fan of natural products and love DIYs, we have got you covered.

Juhi Parmar recently shared a few DIYs for healthy skin and hair, for which you need some readily available ingredients. “Back with Sunday pampering, and this time it’s with the magic of the wonderful beetroot! Yes! Right from our kitchen and the amazing pampering, it gives to our skin and hair!” she captioned the post.

Stressing who needs chemical-loaded products when you can make natural ones at home, she said, “Try this lip and cheek tint for that beautiful pink blush and rosy lips. And you can also use it in small quantities as face gel for that pink glow.”

So check out how you can prepare the fuss-free and all natural tint for lips and cheeks.

Natural and homemade lip and cheek tint

Juhi suggested using it in a small quantity as face gel for that pink glow. “You can store it up to 15-20 days in the refrigerator,” she said.

Ingredients

*A thick slice of raw beetroot

*2 spoons aloe vera gel

*1 vitamin E capsule

Method: Take a thick slice of raw beetroot. Grate the slice and strain it. Now, add aloe vera gel to it followed by a vitamin E capsule.

Natural hair tonic for stronger hair

As per her, beetroot water is extremely nourishing for the hair. It makes the hair stronger, reduces hair fall, and helps reduce dandruff, too.

Don’t throw away the water in which you boil beetroots. You can store the strained water in a bottle. “Spray it on the roots. Keep it for an hour or two and then wash it,” said Juhi, adding, “use it the same day. Don’t store it.”

