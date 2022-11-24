scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 24, 2022

Juhi Parmar’s DIY cheek tint and hair tonic are what you need this winter

"Back with Sunday pampering and this time it’s with the magic of the wonderful beetroot! Yes! Right from our kitchen and the amazing pampering, it gives to our skin and hair!" Juhi Parmar captioned the post

Try Juhi Parmar's DIYs for skin and hair. (Photo: Instagram/@juhiparmar)

Winter is upon us and the change in season not only affects our health but is also harsh on the skin and hair. Dry skin, dandruff, and chapped lips are some of the most common skin issues that we experience during the chilly months. To treat the same, while one can always buy creams and tonics from the markets, it must be noted that the chemical contents of such products may worsen the issue. But, if you are a fan of natural products and love DIYs, we have got you covered.

Juhi Parmar recently shared a few DIYs for healthy skin and hair, for which you need some readily available ingredients. “Back with Sunday pampering, and this time it’s with the magic of the wonderful beetroot! Yes! Right from our kitchen and the amazing pampering, it gives to our skin and hair!” she captioned the post.

Also Read |Juhi Parmar shares ‘quick home remedy’ to get rid of sun tan

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Juhi Parmar (@juhiparmar)

 

Stressing who needs chemical-loaded products when you can make natural ones at home, she said, “Try this lip and cheek tint for that beautiful pink blush and rosy lips. And you can also use it in small quantities as face gel for that pink glow.”

Also Read |Juhi Parmar’s simple DIY face pack is what you need this festive season

So check out how you can prepare the fuss-free and all natural tint for lips and cheeks.

Natural and homemade lip and cheek tint

Juhi suggested using it in a small quantity as face gel for that pink glow. “You can store it up to 15-20 days in the refrigerator,” she said.

Ingredients

*A thick slice of raw beetroot
*2 spoons aloe vera gel
*1 vitamin E capsule

Method: Take a thick slice of raw beetroot. Grate the slice and strain it. Now, add aloe vera gel to it followed by a vitamin E capsule.

Natural hair tonic for stronger hair

Advertisement

As per her, beetroot water is extremely nourishing for the hair. It makes the hair stronger, reduces hair fall, and helps reduce dandruff, too.

Don’t throw away the water in which you boil beetroots. You can store the strained water in a bottle. “Spray it on the roots. Keep it for an hour or two and then wash it,” said Juhi, adding, “use it the same day. Don’t store it.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
How a 36-sq km island has come to occupy prime space in BJP campaignPremium
How a 36-sq km island has come to occupy prime space in BJP campaign
AAP CM candidate Isudan Gadhvi first had to fight family at home, now fac...Premium
AAP CM candidate Isudan Gadhvi first had to fight family at home, now fac...
C Rangarajan explains why it is essential to contain domestic inflationPremium
C Rangarajan explains why it is essential to contain domestic inflation
Delhi Confidential: On his 60th, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla makes a birth...Premium
Delhi Confidential: On his 60th, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla makes a birth...

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 24-11-2022 at 03:50:57 pm
Next Story

FIFA World Cup: Video of Mexican fans ‘riding horses’ in Qatar will make you laugh out loud. Watch

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Kiara Advani, Kiara Advani Jugjugg jeeyo, Kiara Advani fashion
A look at Kiara Advani’s impeccable and effortless style
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 24: Latest News
Advertisement
X
close