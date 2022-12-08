Juhi Parmar shows how you can make use of used green tea bags

Drinking green tea is linked with a host of health benefits including weight management, treating skin inflammation, and keeping Type 2 diabetes under control. However, it is common practice to throw away used tea bags after extracting green tea. But, what if we tell you that even used green tea bags can remedy certain skin problems? Juhi Parmar recently took to Instagram to reveal how one can use used tea bags to get rid of dark circles and puffy eyes.

Due to erratic sleeping habits, hectic schedules, and inadequate diet, dark circles, and puffy eyes have become increasingly common. “Dark circles are a common problem most of us face due to the lives we live in this day and age. This Sunday, pamper yourself and your eyes, and that too with tea bags which are already used and readily available at home,” the actor wrote, demonstrating how used green tea bags can help you with the same.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Juhi Parmar (@juhiparmar)

She suggested refrigerating the tea bag for 15-20 minutes followed by rubbing it gently on the eyelids and under the eyes. “You can also just keep tea bags on the eyes for 15-20 minutes,” Juhi said.

How does it benefit?

*It helps in reducing the appearance of dark circles.

*It reduces puffiness in the eyes.

*It makes your eyes feel refreshed.

ALSO READ | Here’s why you should avoid dairy and high glycemic index food if you have acne

Prior to this, Dr Dimple Jangda, an Ayurveda expert, too, had emphasised the benefits of using green tea bags for the eyes. “A rich source of phenolic compounds, cold black or green tea bags when kept on the eyes for 10-15 mins help reduce the appearance of dark circles,” she said, adding that caffeine can help narrow the blood vessels around the eyes and constrict blood flow.

She also suggested using grated potatoes, aloe vera, almond oil, and saffron to treat dark circles.

“Grate a raw white potato, strain the juice and apply around the eyes; You can gently massage aloe vera around the eyes using your ring finger without applying too much pressure; You can mix almond oil with honey and apply it around the eyes; soak 2-3 strands of saffron in cold milk and apply around the eyes using a cotton ball,” the expert advised.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!