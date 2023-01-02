Juhi Parmar has no place for ‘toxic friends’, ‘people’s judgments’ in her life; see her agenda for 2023

In the last days of the year, many people make resolutions and list out the things they hope to achieve in the new year — such as, if they want to exercise, lose weight, take on a new hobby, do something differently, make new friends or bring about a gradual change in their personality.

But, seldom do people make a list of the things they want to leave behind and not carry with them in the coming year — it could be a past trauma, a misdeed, a grudge they have held on to for too long, or even a human being who may be a toxic presence in their life.

Juhi Parmar, however, knows exactly what she wants to eliminate from her life. The actor and single mother shared a timely post on Instagram recently, listing some of the things that she would personally like to leave behind in 2022, to make 2023 a better year.

In the caption, Juhi wrote, “Every year comes and goes with its lessons and memories. Time to bid adieu to another year which gave so much and taught so much, too. Let’s step into the new year with positivity and at the same time leave a lot of things behind.” The ‘Kumkum — Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan‘ actor shared her list, asking her followers, “What is it that you want to leave behind?”

In her list, the mother-of-one mentioned that she wants to leave behind “people’s judgments” in 2022. This is a rather healthy outlook towards life, because some people are going to judge you no matter what, so it is important to make yourself immune to it.

Juhi also plans to get rid of “toxic friends/relationships”. It is important to identify toxicity and then remove it, so as to be able to grow in life. According to the actor — who is rather relatable on social media and likes to keep it real and simple — she would also get rid of “self doubt” and not take it with her in 2023, along with “limiting beliefs”, “regrets” and “procrastination”.

The new year comes as an annual reminder to come out of a loop and look at life anew. It is important to be kinder to yourself and to others, and it is all right to prioritise yourself in the coming year, just like how Juhi plans to do it.

What are some of your New Year resolutions?

