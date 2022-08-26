Juhi Parmar shares easy homemade face pack to get rid of tan

Sun exposure — irrespective of the season — can lead to darkening of the skin, commonly known as tanning. As easier as it is to get tanned, it’s equally hard to get rid of it.

Though some people prefer a slightly tanned look, too much tanning can dull your overall appearance. With the festive season approaching, you surely wouldn’t want a tan to steal your glow.

How about an easy DIY face mask to get rid of tan in a jiffy? As such, Juhi Parmar recently shared an easy homemade face mask that can be prepared with two simple ingredients. Bonus: It will make your skin shine, like never before!

Take a look at the video below

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Juhi Parmar (@juhiparmar)

Ingredients

*Rice Powder

*Tomato Puree

Method

*Make a paste by mixing rice powder and tomato puree.

*Spread evenly on the face and neck.

*Wait for 15 to 30 minutes.

*Wash off your face.

“Get back that glow… the festive season is here,” the actor said.

