Juhi Parmar shares ‘quick home remedy’ to get rid of sun tan

With an increasing number of people setting out for vacation during the festive holiday season, it becomes crucial to take care of your skin’s health as you travel. One of the most common skin concerns people face after a relaxed and fun outing is the pesky sun tan which just refuses to go away easily. Beaches or mountains — it’s almost impossible to completely protect yourself from sun tan. However, you sure can treat it quickly with a simple home remedy.

Juhi Parmar, who was recently in Goa with her daughter Samairra, took to Instagram to share a 4-ingredient face pack that will help you get rid of sun tan. “My recent Goan vacation has left me with wonderful memories and a major tan. It’s inevitable to get tanned when in Goa as at that time all one wants is, to be on the beach and soak in the sun. And many of you may notice this after the Diwali holidays as so many of us went out. So here’s a quick home remedy to get rid of the tan!” she wrote.

Here’s how you can make this pack in a jiffy.

Ingredients

*Gram flour

*Coffee powder

*Coconut oil

*Aloe vera gel

Method

*Mix these ingredients well.

*Apply on all the affected areas including the face and neck.

*Wash after 10-15 minutes and see the difference instantly.

“Don’t expect a miracle immediately. Apply it a couple of times to get desired results,” Juhi said.

Earlier, Pooja Nagdev, aromatherapist, cosmetologist, and founder of Inatur, shared how you can remove tan naturally using orange and honey.

Orange and honey can help remove sun tan (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Orange and honey can help remove sun tan (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Ingredients

*Turmeric powder

*Orange peel powder

*Honey

Method

*Mix the ingredients well to make a paste and apply it evenly on the skin. Let it stay for five to 10 minutes and rinse off.

*”Orange has hesperidin, a compound that is proven to reduce skin pigmentation. Turmeric powder, in itself, is a powerhouse of antioxidants that will give you healthier and better-looking skin,” said Nagdev.

