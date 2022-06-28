Juhi Parmar opens up about what it is like to be a single parent: ‘My responsibility doubles’

Juhi Parmar is making a case for single parenting and what it is like to raise her daughter all by herself.

Sharing a post on Instagram, the Kumkum – Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan actor attempted to normalise a concept that many in the Indian society still frown upon.

“Remember single parenting may be lesser hands but my hands multiply, my responsibility doubles!” she wrote in the caption accompanying a video of herself and her daughter Samairra, whom she shares with ex-husband Sachin Shroff.

The actor continued, “But, I shall not leave any stone unturned just like any other single parent out there… So accept and keep your judgements at bay!”

Parmar and Shroff were married for nine years before they got divorced in 2018, following which, she was granted daughter Samairra’s custody.

According to the American Psychological Association, life in a single-parent household can be “quite stressful” for both the adult as well as the children. It stated in an article dated October 31, 2019: “The single parent may feel overwhelmed by the responsibilities of juggling caring for the children, maintaining a job, and keeping up with the bills and household chores.”

So, it is no easy feat to be able to successfully single-parent. Parmar had previously told indianexpress.com how she broke the news of her divorce to her daughter. “I had to sit down one day and explain things to her in a manner that a five-year-old would understand. I just kept it very light and matter-of-fact, relating it through a little fairytale. I told her that mom and dad are no longer husband and wife, they don’t stay together in one house, but they will always be her mumma-papa.”

The actor had also said that the biggest challenge of being a single parent is dealing with the guilt of not being able to be with your child as much as you would want to. “While doing Shani (which required her to stay away from Mumbai), I would often feel guilty about not being there for her… So, instead of spending quantity time, I started spending more quality time even after being so busy working for the show. I would take her out on vacations, make exciting plans which made her happy, and look forward to time together again.”

