Juhi Parmar shares simple home remedy to get rid of tired, puffy eyes, and dark circles

Blame it on erratic lifestyles or inadequate diets or nutritional deficiencies – dark circles and puffy eyes have become quite common. More often than not, they dull your appearance, making you look tired and sluggish. To get rid of these under-eye bags and tiredness, many opt for eye creams promising astonishing results. However, they usually fail to live up to our expectations.

In that case, what can you do? Trust the age-old home remedies to do wonders and give your eyes much-needed relaxation. As such, Juhi Parmar recently shared one such simple DIY hack that will help in reducing dark circles, puffiness, and tiredness.

“Under eyes is something most of us complain about as they give away the lack of sleep or exhaustion. So this Sunday, pamper yourself along with reducing the puffiness under your eyes, giving your face the perfect glow with simple ingredients like aloe vera and milk. Try it out and let me know how it goes,” the actor wrote on Instagram. Take a look.

Here’s what you need to do

*Take milk, rose water, and aloe vera gel.

*Mix these ingredients well.

*Refrigerate for about 15 to 20 minutes.

*Dip cotton balls or pads into the mixture.

*Keep them on your eyes for 20 minutes before washing them off.

Earlier, yoga teacher Smriti Vashisht had shared the following tips to prevent dark circles.

*Rub your palms together and place the edges on the under eyes. This, according to Smriti, activates energy and helps improve blood circulation in the area.

*Make a rule of 20:1. “Never look at a screen for more than 20 minutes, after which don’t look at it for a whole minute,” suggested Smriti, adding that doing so will “change your life.”

*According to Smriti, applying almond oil can help to lighten dark circles and even reduce puffiness.

*Another technique is to look away from your screens and blink multiple times, rapidly.

