Juhi Parmar shares how to make ‘homemade and natural almond aloe moisturiser’

Not only our health, but the winter season is also harsh on our skin as it strips off its moisture, leaving it dry and flaky. Thus, it’s imperative to make sure you take special care of your skin this season by applying moisturiser at regular intervals. “Don’t wait for the skin to get dry before applying moisturiser. Moisturiser is best absorbed on damp skin as it doubles up the absorption,” Dr Gurveen Waraich, a dermatologist, mentioned earlier.

And, what better than opting for something chemical-free and homemade? Juhi Parmar recently took to Instagram to share how you can make homemade almond aloe moisturiser with just a few ingredients. “Sunday pampering is back. As the weather changes globally, our skin too starts feeling different, especially dry. So this Sunday, here I am with a moisturiser which is completely organic, homemade, and right from our kitchen,” she wrote. Take a look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Juhi Parmar (@juhiparmar)

Here’s how you can make this simple yet effective moisturiser in a jiffy.

Ingredients

*10-12 overnight-soaked almonds

*2 tbsp of rose water

*2 tsp of aloe vera gel

*1 tsp of almond oil

*2 vitamin E capsules

ALSO READ | Say goodbye to dark circles with these effective DIY Ayurvedic tips

Method

*Peel the soaked almonds and grind them.

*Add rose water to the almonds.

*Now, strain the mixture.

*Add aloe vera gel and almond oil to the liquid.

*Mix them well.

*Next, add the vitamin E capsules. “It works as a preservative,” Juhi said.

*Store in a clean and dry container. The actor said that it “can be stored for up to 15 days”.

Keep your skin moisturised in the winter months. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Keep your skin moisturised in the winter months. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

The Kumkum – Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan actor also shared the many benefits of using this moisturiser:

*It is deeply moisturising.

*It soothes the skin.

*It helps treat dry skin.

*This moisturiser evens the skin tone.

“Most importantly, it is natural and chemical-free,” she concluded.

Advertisement

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!