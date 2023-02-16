Juhi Parmar shares DIY homemade mask for ‘skin tightening’; find out if an expert will recommend the same

In the hustle and bustle of daily life, many of us may end up neglecting our skincare regime. However, over the weekends, you should have no excuse to skip pampering your skin, which deserves immense care and pampering. But, if you are wondering what to treat your skin with, actor Juhi Parmar has come to your rescue with her latest DIY skin tightening mask and scrub that, she said, helps tighten the skin. “Sunday pampering is back on popular demand, and this Sunday it’s going to be a homemade skin tightening mask and scrub,” the actor wrote on Instagram.

Ingredients:

For this homemade mask, you will require:

1 spoon of flax seeds,

1 spoon of sesame seeds,

1 spoon of red lentils and

2-3 spoons of milk

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Juhi Parmar (@juhiparmar)

Method:

-Grind seeds and lentils together and make a coarse powder.

-Add it to milk and heat it till it turns into a thick paste.

-Let it cool.

-Spread evenly on the face and neck.

-Leave it for 15-20 minutes.

-Scrub gently and wash it off with plain water.

-Do it once or twice a week to get radiating, firmer and younger looking skin

Juhi also wrote that flax seeds have anti aging ingredients and help in skin tightening. Sesame seeds, on the other hand, help in healing the skin and make it glow whereas red lentils are a natural cleanser and help in reducing scars and pigmentation. “Milk helps in nourishing and moisturising the skin,” she added.

But, are such masks effective for one and all?

Talking about such homemade masks, Dr Sakshi Srivastava, Senior Consultant, Department Of Dermatology, Jaypee Hospital Noida said that these can be effective to some extent, but their effectiveness depends on the ingredients used and how they are prepared. “Since many homemade face masks use ingredients such as honey, avocado, turmeric, lemon juice, and other natural ingredients, they are known to provide skin benefits. These ingredients can also help to hydrate, brighten, and exfoliate the skin, and can be especially useful for those with dry or dull skin”.

She, however, cautioned: “It is important to note that not all homemade face masks are created equal, and some may contain ingredients that could irritate the skin or cause an allergic reaction. Additionally, many homemade face masks are not as potent or effective as over-the-counter or prescription skin care products, and may not provide the same level of results. From a dermatological perspective, it is always best to consult with a licensed dermatologist or skin care professional before trying any new skin care products, including homemade face masks. This is especially important for those with sensitive skin, as some ingredients may not be suitable for their skin type”.

Advertisement

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!