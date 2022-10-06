Juhi Parmar shares DIY hack to get rid of pimples, acne, dark spots, and oily skin

We all struggle with acne, pimples and dark spots, at one point or another. These skin concerns could be pesky and difficult to manage. While some end up stocking tons of skincare products to solve their skin woes, others rely on time-tested home remedies. If you belong to the latter category, actor Juhi Parmar has the perfect solution for you.

Taking to Instagram, the Kumkum – Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan actor wrote, “Various skin challenges and one simple remedy right from the kitchen with tomatoes and honey.” Take a look

According to Juhi, honey and tomato can help you get rid of common skin concerns such as acne, pimple, dark spots and oily skin, effectively. Here’s how you can try this DIY.

*Cut a tomato in half.

*Pour honey on the tomato slice.

*Rub it on your face for three to five minutes.

*For best results, do it daily.

“Healthy skin, happy you,” she concluded by saying.

If you love applying face packs, you can also mix both these ingredients to make a mask. For this, you will need mashed tomatoes and a tablespoon of honey. Mix the two to make a paste, apply it to your face, and let it dry before washing it off.

“Tomatoes are rich in lycopene. Applying tomato to the skin can help with pigmentation while eating it keeps the skin hydrated and glowy,” Lakshita Jain, certified clinical dietician, lecturer, diabetes educator, meat technologist, and founder of NUTR, had told indianexpress.com earlier.

