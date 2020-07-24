Try out Juhi Parmar’s secret oil recipe for hairfall

Try out this hair oil for your hair fall issues. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Try out this hair oil for your hair fall issues. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Blame it on the monsoon or increasing stress levels, hairfall is a common issue faced by many of us these days. Despite trying out different remedies, if you still have not been able to find an effective solution, here is actor Juhi Parmar’s “secret oil recipe” that we thought you may like to try.

The Kumkum actor, who keeps sharing home remedies and underlines the importance of homemade and handmade products, recently shared a three-ingredient recipe for treating hair fall, dandruff and thinning of hair.

Here’s what she had to say.

“I have been making a secret hair oil at home which is making a huge difference to my hair so here I am sharing this secret with you. Try it out at home and I’m sure you will start seeing results just that way I am. Its completely safe, its organic and homemade without chemicals….what else can one ask for?”

Here’s the recipe.

Ingredients

Coconut oil

3 tbsp – Fenugreek seeds

3 tbsp – Onion seeds or Kalonji

Method

*Grind kalonji and fenugreek seeds separately in a mixie.

*In a pan, take water.

*Using the double-boiler method, pour coconut oil in a bowl and keep it on the pan with water. Add both the powders.

*On low flame, let the mixture boil for at least an hour. Keep stirring at regular intervals so that the powders infuse into the oil properly. Once done, stir the oil again and let it cool down. Strain and transfer the oil to an airtight glass container.

ALSO READ | Easy DIY hair conditioner for a salon-like effect

Health benefits

*Onion seeds or kalonji make the hair healthy and shiny. It has anti-fungal properties that keep infections away, and also reduce the chances of scalp diseases which cause hair fall. Onion seeds are rich in essential oils which nourish the hair and help it grow.

*Fenugreek seeds have high protein and nicotinic acid content, which are known to be beneficial against hair fall and dandruff. It also helps counter scalp diseases like dryness, hair thinness etc.

*Coconut oil is essential for making the hair strong, long and thick. The essential fatty acids and vitamins in it are helpful.

Tips

*Grind the seeds separately since they vary in size.

*Using the double boiler method prevents the oil from getting burnt.

*You must boil for close to an hour so that the powders infuse into the oil properly.

*Strain the mixture for at least four-five times to get good amount of oil.

*The methi-kalonji residue after straining can be used as a body scrub. It smoothens the skin.

When to use it?

*Use it twice a week.

“You will see the difference in three to four weeks,” said Parmar.

Would you like to give it a try?

