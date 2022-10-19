Juhi Parmar’s simple DIY face pack is what you need this festive season

The festive season calls for scrumptious sweets, elegant ethnic ensembles and, of course, glowing skin. With Diwali just a few days away, you may want to amp up your skincare game to shine bright on the festival of lights. But, how to achieve the skin of your dreams this festive season? While many opt for several skincare products, the solution to your woes might be in your kitchen. Yes, you read that right!

Recently, Juhi Parmar took to Instagram to share how ripe bananas and yoghurt can be your perfect skincare DIY for several visible benefits. “With Diwali coming up, we all want our skin to be glowing. And most of us have overripe bananas getting spoiled. So mix them up with yoghurt and create a home pack that is going to give you that glowing skin, younger looking skin,” she wrote.

Here’s how you can make a simple banana and yoghurt face pack.

*Take half a banana.

*Mash it properly.

*Add two spoons of curd to it.

*Mix well and make a paste.

*Apply all over the face and neck.

*Wait for 10-15 minutes.

*Wash with water.

Sharing the skincare benefits of this two-ingredient face pack, Juhi said:

*Yoghurt helps in minimising the pores.

*It helps tighten the skin.

*Banana restores moisture in the skin and hydrates the skin cell.

*It also produces collagen which makes the skin firm.

Earlier, Plabita Sharma, Skincare Expert, The Body Shop, had shared the various skincare benefits of bananas with indianexpress.com. “Bananas are the secret to well-nourished skin as it helps keep it hydrated. It also helps moisturise dry skin, making it soft and supple. Vitamin A in bananas restores the skin’s moisture and smoothens out the rough texture by healing dry and parched skin,” she said.

If you don’t have yoghurt handy, you can also mix your bananas with lime juice and honey. As suggested by actor Rakul Preet Singh, this face pack works really well for those who have dry skin, making the skin soft and supple.

