‘I always wanted a daughter’: Juhi Parmar pens a heartwarming note for Samairaa

Juhi Parmar, whose Instagram feed is inundated with endearing pictures with daughter Samairaa, took to the photo-sharing platform to pen a heartfelt note for her – which, we are sure, every mother-daughter duo will relate to.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

“I always wanted a daughter,” the Kumkum – Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan actor wrote, adding: “They say that as girls grow up, they become their mother’s best friend.”

But, for Juhi, her daughter is much more than just her best friend. She said, “I see you as so much more as you are cheering the loudest for me as well as are one of my toughest critics who won’t opt for diplomacy.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Juhi Parmar (@juhiparmar)

Sharing their pictures from a vacation where they can be seen twinning in yellow t-shirts and blue denim jeans, the actor added, “My travel partner, my masti partner, you make the clock turn backward, giving life a filter of innocence which is priceless for me.”

Recently, the actor also posted a throwback video of the duo enjoying a hot air balloon ride in Turkey. Captioning the post, she wrote, “This was on our bucket list forever! And we almost thought it wouldn’t happen due to a few cancellations because of the weather but finally, we were able to get on the hot air balloon and this is a memory that will stay with us forever!”

Take a look

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!