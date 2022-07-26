scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, July 26, 2022

Juhi Parmar swears by this ingredient for its health and beauty benefits

"Sunday pampering is back and this time it’s with something most of us have in our regular diet and in the fridge," the actor wrote on Instagram

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
July 26, 2022 3:50:24 pm
juhi parmarJuhi shared how you can use this easily-available kitchen item for healthy skin (Source: Juhi Parmar/Instagram)

Despite having busy schedules, it is crucial to take some time out to pamper ourselves. For many, the idea of taking care of themselves is all about consuming a healthy diet and practicing a dedicated skincare routine. And, what better than a time-tested DIY for your health and skin?

Found in most kitchens across the country, cucumber is one ingredient that has more than just one benefit! And looks like actor Juhi Parmar, too, swears by it to solve her health and skin woes.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

Taking to Instagram, the Kumkum – Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan star wrote, “Sunday pampering is back and this time it’s with something most of us have in our regular diet and in the fridge. So take out those cucumbers and pamper yourself away as it’s Sunday!”

Take a look

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Juhi Parmar (@juhiparmar) 

“Cucumbers are great for hydration,” Juhi wrote, sharing why you must include them in your diet. As we know, it comprises of almost 95 per cent water and, thus, helps flush out toxins and aids weight loss.

She added that cucumbers help in reducing dark circles when kept over the eyes.

ALSO READ |Chhavi Mittal breaks ‘pre-conceived notions’ about cancer three months after her surgery

It “also helps in hydrating skin, soothes irritation and combats premature ageing,” Juhi said, sharing the many skin benefits of using cucumbers.

So, next time when you eat cucumber, don’t forget to rub some on your face for these added beauty gains.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
How to live with Covid-19 when you are tired of living with Covid-19Premium
How to live with Covid-19 when you are tired of living with Covid-19
I used an Asus laptop that costs roughly the price of a Maruti AltoPremium
I used an Asus laptop that costs roughly the price of a Maruti Alto
Kyiv nightlife comes back amid urge for contact. ‘This is the cure.’Premium
Kyiv nightlife comes back amid urge for contact. ‘This is the cure.’
How some modern footballers are staying on top for a longer periodPremium
How some modern footballers are staying on top for a longer period

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
What are India's laws against obscenity that Ranveer Singh has allegedly violated?
Explained

What are India's laws against obscenity that Ranveer Singh has allegedly violated?

‘My mistake was to blindly trust people’: Uddhav Thackeray

‘My mistake was to blindly trust people’: Uddhav Thackeray

Injured Neeraj Chopra pulls out of Birmingham CWG

Injured Neeraj Chopra pulls out of Birmingham CWG

Student jumps off college building in Tamil Nadu’s Viluppuram

Student jumps off college building in Tamil Nadu’s Viluppuram

Lovlina Borgohain's coach gets CWG accreditation after 'mental harassment' tweet blows up

Lovlina Borgohain's coach gets CWG accreditation after 'mental harassment' tweet blows up

Zubair ‘trapped in a vicious cycle of the criminal process’: SC

Zubair ‘trapped in a vicious cycle of the criminal process’: SC

How to live with Covid when you are tired of living with Covid

How to live with Covid when you are tired of living with Covid

Premium
Punjab govt's top law officer quits

Punjab govt's top law officer quits

I used an Asus laptop that costs roughly the price of a Maruti Alto

I used an Asus laptop that costs roughly the price of a Maruti Alto

Premium
Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday promise a 'cheesy' episode
Koffee with Karan

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday promise a 'cheesy' episode

Ancient rocks hold clues to how Earth can sustain life

Ancient rocks hold clues to how Earth can sustain life

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Ice Pub
Prague ice bar gives tourists respite from heat wave
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 26: Latest News
Advertisement