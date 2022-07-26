Juhi Parmar swears by this ingredient for its health and beauty benefits

Despite having busy schedules, it is crucial to take some time out to pamper ourselves. For many, the idea of taking care of themselves is all about consuming a healthy diet and practicing a dedicated skincare routine. And, what better than a time-tested DIY for your health and skin?

Found in most kitchens across the country, cucumber is one ingredient that has more than just one benefit! And looks like actor Juhi Parmar, too, swears by it to solve her health and skin woes.

Taking to Instagram, the Kumkum – Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan star wrote, “Sunday pampering is back and this time it’s with something most of us have in our regular diet and in the fridge. So take out those cucumbers and pamper yourself away as it’s Sunday!”

“Cucumbers are great for hydration,” Juhi wrote, sharing why you must include them in your diet. As we know, it comprises of almost 95 per cent water and, thus, helps flush out toxins and aids weight loss.

She added that cucumbers help in reducing dark circles when kept over the eyes.

It “also helps in hydrating skin, soothes irritation and combats premature ageing,” Juhi said, sharing the many skin benefits of using cucumbers.

So, next time when you eat cucumber, don’t forget to rub some on your face for these added beauty gains.

