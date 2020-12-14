scorecardresearch
Juhi Chawla loses 15-year-old diamond earring; asks netizens to ‘kindly help’ find it

"Please report to the police, and it will be my pleasure to reward you," Juhi Chawla wrote on Twitter

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | December 14, 2020 1:20:28 pm
juhi chawla, shahrukh khanJuhi revealed she had been wearing the earring almost every day for the past 15 years. (representative image, Source: ShahRukhsWorld/Twitter)

Juhi Chawla lost a precious diamond earring and is now seeking Twitterati’s help to locate it.

Sharing a picture of the earring, Juhi revealed she had been wearing it almost every day for the past 15 years. The 53-year-old actor wrote alongside the picture of the matching piece of jewellery, “This morning as I walked towards Gate 8 at Mumbai International Airport, T2, in the driveway, in the Pranaam buggy, checking in at the Emirates counter, security check immigration, somewhere my diamond earring slipped off and fell. If anyone can help me find it, I’ll be thrilled. Please report to the police, and it will be my pleasure to reward you.”

She added, “This is the matching piece, I’ve worn these earrings almost every day for the past 15 years. Please help me find it. Thank you.”

While some people poked fun, many other Twitter users sympathised with the actor.

“This is such a down to earth post. Many think the Rich class don’t worry about what they lose because they are ready to buy a new one right away. Hope you would get it soon before the year ends,” one wrote.

“I don’t think the person who took it will return… the world is not that good but still best wishes,” wrote another.

“Trust me Juhiji you will get your earing back soon…. as in past similar thing happen with me and I found it soon,” said a Twitter user.

One of the users also shared pictures of the actor wearing the earring and wrote, “I feel sad because I know that what you are missing are the memories it holds, more precious than the jewel itself. I hope that whoever finds it turns it in.”

