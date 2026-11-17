Family dynamics can become particularly complex when relationships form outside of traditional structures.

In an interview with Lehren Retro, Juhi Babbar reflected on her father Raj Babbar’s marriage to Smita Patil, revealing a unique blend of emotional understanding, maturity, and resilience. Juhi recalled how Smita went out of her way to connect with her and her brother Arya, saying, “My father talked and explained his marriage with Smita Patil to me when I was barely seven years old, and that’s why my memories of Smita ji are very different. She went out of her way to do things for me. I think she also had this thing that we were the kids of the person who was most special to her, and so we were special to her as well. She would show us a lot of love, always bringing us gifts when she travelled, and she would ensure that at home, we were served the food that we liked. These small memories are nice, but unfortunately, there aren’t many memories.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

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Juhi also acknowledged her mother Nadira Babbar’s unhappiness during that time.“As a child, I knew this was the lady my father wanted to be with, and he wanted to make her his wife. I could see Smita making an effort towards me and my little brother, but I also knew that this was disturbing the unit that used to be, and that my mother was unhappy about it. I had that understanding — that aunty (Smita) was being so good to me, but when I go home, I shouldn’t share this with my mother.” She also spoke fondly of her unhesitating bond with her stepbrother Prateik, emphasising that family ties go beyond traditional definitions.

Navigating the emotional complexities of blended families

Gurleen Baruah, existential psychotherapist at That Culture Thing, tells indianexpress.com, “Younger children often lack the maturity to understand or navigate the emotional complexities of blended families. They may struggle to process the tension or changes because they don’t yet have the tools to manage such emotions. In these cases, the responsibility lies more with the adults — parents and stepparents — who must navigate the complexities while keeping the child’s emotional well-being at the forefront.”

She adds, “This means communicating in age-appropriate ways, addressing the child’s insecurities, and creating a sense of safety and stability. For younger children, maintaining predictable routines and offering reassurance can be crucial to help them feel secure amid the changes. Older children may be more aware of the underlying tensions but still need guidance to process their feelings. Open communication that validates their emotions and gives them a safe space to express themselves can be helpful. However, it’s essential for parents to set boundaries, ensuring that the child does not feel like they are being pulled into adult conflicts or made to take sides.”

Building trust with a child requires patience, empathy, and understanding. (Source: Freepik) Building trust with a child requires patience, empathy, and understanding. (Source: Freepik)

Role of effort and positive gestures from a step-parent or step-sibling

“While it can take time to adjust, consistent effort and positive gestures from a step-parent or step-sibling can go a long way in building trust and fostering acceptance. Psychologically, small, intentional actions—like showing genuine interest in the child’s hobbies, being patient during conflicts, or simply spending quality time together—activate a sense of belonging and security. These gestures help create positive associations, which are critical in reducing resistance or scepticism, especially if a child is unsure about the new family dynamic,” notes Baruah.

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Strategies to help children process feelings of loyalty toward one parent while building relationships with a step-parent or step-sibling

Baruah suggests, “The key here is not one-time effort but consistent effort. Building trust with a child requires patience, empathy, and understanding. Strategies that work include acknowledging their feelings of loyalty toward their parent without making them feel like they are betraying anyone.”

From a psychological perspective, she adds that children need to feel safe and secure before they can form new attachments. Consistent positive gestures—like showing interest in their hobbies, being there for them during important moments, and respecting their boundaries—help create this security. Over time, these actions help the child see that bonding with a step-parent or step-sibling does not mean they’re being disloyal to their biological parent.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.