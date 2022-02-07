From journaling to meditating and drinking tea: Everything Bella Hadid does for self-care

Bella Hadid is one of those celebrities who has been unafraid to open up about her mental health struggles, hoping that her experiences encourage others to share theirs, too, making them feel less lonely.

The supermodel revealed to Bustle recently that the biggest change that she has incorporated into her life is that she has found herself a routine. She has now begun to maintain a journal, does guided meditations, and drinks tea before bed as self-care practices so as to effectively deal with anxiety.

According to the Bustle interview, the 25-year-old shared that her mornings begin with a “big glass of water and three pages of journaling”. “For me, journaling for 30 minutes in the morning before I get on my phone helps with my anxiety,” Bella was quoted as saying.

She also revealed that meditation has become an important part of her routine, the only time when she looks for spiritual guidance within herself. “The tip that helped me understand and be able to disconnect from the world was doing guided meditations over musical meditations. Search for something that fits with your intentions and find the best speaker whose voice makes you feel calm and centered,” she said in the interview.

Bella admitted that in between periods of work, when she feels she needs to de-stress, she turns to her girlfriends and spends quality time with them. In addition to that, she prioritises getting a good night’s sleep, for which she turns to ‘deep-sleep meditation’ and ‘hot tea’.

Last month, the model revealed that she had to quit drinking, because she felt that she “wouldn’t be able to control myself”. In an interview with InStyle, she said she has swapped her morning coffee with a non-alcoholic beverage so as to get the same energy boost, but without the anxiety. Additionally, it also helped her reduce her drinking.

“I have done my fair share of drinking. I loved alcohol and it got to the point where even I started to, you know, cancel nights out that I felt like I wouldn’t be able to control myself,” she was quoted as saying, adding that once she saw the brain scans from her doctor of the effects of alcohol, it became “a lot harder to pick up the glass”.

