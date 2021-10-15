Jonah Hill ‘politely’ asks fans to not comment on his body, says ‘doesn’t feel good’

Fat shaming is one of the most serious and dangerous outcomes of social media. Several celebrities, time and again, have raised their voices against this. This time, The Wolf Of Wall Street actor Jonah Hill took to Instagram to put out a strong statement, imploring people to not make any comment on his body.

“I know you mean well but I kindly ask that you not comment on my body…Good or bad, I want to politely let you know it’s not helpful and doesn’t feel good. Much respect,” he wrote.

Social media has gradually evolved into a cesspool of mean comments. More often than not celebrities are targeted and find themselves at the receiving end of hurtful comments. Writer, director Lena Dunham recently tied the knot with musician partner Luis Felber and shared photos on Instagram. What followed was people fat-shaming her. The Girls actor later put up a long post addressing these.

“[O]ne narrative I take issue with, largely because it’s a story I don’t want other women, other people, to get lodged in their heads is that I should somehow be ashamed because my body has changed since I was last on television. Firstly “did Lena eat the cast of Girls” just isn’t a very good joke- I could punch that up for the Tweeter,” she wrote.

“Secondly, it’s ironic to have my body compared to a body that was also the subject of public scorn- an echo chamber of body shaming. But lastly, when will we learn to stop equating thinness with health/happiness? Of course weight loss can be the result of positive change in habits, but guess what? So can weight gain. The pics I’m being compared to are from when I was in active addiction with undiagnosed illness. In the 4 years since I’ve gotten sober and begun my life as someone who aspires toward health and not just achievement. These changes have allowed me to be the kind of sister/friend/daughter that I want to be and yes- meet my husband (who, by the way, doesn’t recognise me in those old photos because he sees how dimmed my light was.) I say this for any other person whose appearance has been changed with time, illness or circumstance-it’s okay to live in your present body without treating it as transitional. I am, and I’m really enjoying it. Love you all,”she further added.

It is time to be responsible with how we project ourselves on social media.

