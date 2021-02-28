scorecardresearch
Sunday, February 28, 2021
Latest news

Jonah Hill has a message on accepting and loving your body; read it here

"Have fun. You’re wonderful and awesome and perfect."

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
February 28, 2021 12:20:26 pm
The actor used to feel insecure about his body, and it took him many years to finally accept and love himself. (Photo: Instagram/@jonahhill)

Actor Jonah Hill is done with feeling insecure about his body. And he is in a happy space, content and positive. So, when a media outlet clicked him recently having fun at a beach — surfing and smiling — and even posting his shirtless picture along with a bizarre headline, the actor would have none of it.

He took to his Instagram account to pen a note on working through his insecurities about his body, and finally accepting it.

“I don’t think I ever took my shirt off in a pool until I was in my mid 30s even in front of family and friends. Probably would have happened sooner if my childhood insecurities weren’t exacerbated by years of public mockery about my body by press and interviewers,” the 37-year-old actor began his post, in which he had shared the screenshot of the story.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jonah Hill (@jonahhill)

“So the idea that the media tries to play me by stalking me while surfing and printing photos like this and it can’t phase me anymore is dope. I’m 37 and finally love and accept myself. This isn’t a “good for me” post . And it’s definitely not a “feel bad for me post”,” he continued.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The actor ended his post stating that it is for the kids who do not take their shirts off at the pool because they may be insecure about their body just like how he was. “Have fun. You’re wonderful and awesome and perfect. All my love,” he wrote.

The actor received a lot of support for his post.

“You are a G!!! And my spirit animal! Love you, bro!” wrote singer and actor Justin Timberlake.

Check out some of these other responses.

While it is imperative for celebrities to take a stand against body-shaming, it is also disheartening that despite so many other setbacks that the world has collectively faced over the past one year, there are still efforts to bring down people by discussing their body and making them feel insecure about it.

We can and must do better!

