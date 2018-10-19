Foreign tourists can now pay to attend and experience an Indian wedding

Foreign tourists can now pay to attend your wedding. (Source: FilePhoto)

“You haven’t been to India until you’ve been to an Indian wedding”, reads the website of a company that provides a unique opportunity to foreign tourists to pay and attend Indian weddings and also experience its rich cultural ceremonies and traditional customs.

The website that is called ‘JoinMyWedding’ brands itself as ‘the ultimate cultural immersion’ and states, “If you’re the kind of traveler that seeks out genuine cultural experiences to broaden you horizons and give you a fresh perspective, then a traditional wedding should be at the top of your list. It’s the place where all the elements of a culture collide in one, huge, unstaged celebration. And, thanks to the Indian couples who want to share their wedding with the world, you can now be on the guest list – and an active participant – of a traditional Indian wedding.”

It further reads, “Dress in traditional Indian garb, taste the exotic flavours, dance to the enchanting music, take part in beautiful wedding customs and soak up the incomparable atmosphere as you learn first-hand what it really means to be Indian from the people who know better than anyone – the locals.”

While the company believes it will change the perspectives of tourists and give them a rare opportunity to “become a local for a day”. they feel it is important for people who are getting married to have foreign tourists at their wedding because “wedding is a wonderful way to share what is probably the most important event of your life with not just your friends, relatives and neighbours, but with the world.”

