scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 09, 2022

John Legend says it was Chrissy Teigen’s decision to share news, photos of miscarriage

"I think it was a really powerful, wise decision by Chrissy to share it because it helped a lot of people," the singer was quoted as saying

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
August 9, 2022 10:30:42 pm
Chrissy Teigen, Chrissy Teigen news, Chrissy Teigen miscarriage, Chrissy Teigen pregnancy, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, indian express newsThe couple recently announced they are expecting their third baby. (Photo: Instagram/@chrissyteigen)

Going through miscarriage can be heartbreaking for parents, especially the mother. But, two years ago when Chrissy Teigen bravely shared her miscarriage story with the world, she was praised for being so raw and open about it, and for helping many other couples — who may have lost their baby, but were living with a certain stigma associated with such a loss — find a voice.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

In an Instagram post, Teigen and her husband, singer John Legend, had shared the tragic news of the loss of their unborn baby boy, whom they had named ‘Jack’. The heartbreaking black and white photographs were clicked inside the hospital, with Teigen and Legend looking visibly distraught.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen)

The accompanying caption by the model and cookbook author read: “We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough.”

ALSO READ |Chrissy Teigen reflects on a year of sobriety, says she has not had ‘a drop of alcohol in 365 days’

Now, almost two years since the unfortunate episode, Legend has opened up about what he felt during that difficult time. While appearing on Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs, the ‘All of Me‘ singer said it was Teigen’s idea to go public with their heartbreak.

“It was difficult and I was hesitant to share it. But I think Chrissy was really right in encouraging us to share it, because I think it really was powerful for a lot of people and way more people than anybody realises go through this,” he was quoted as saying.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen)

During a setback in life, people often find themselves alone, but it helps when they open up, because it puts them in touch with a “community of people” who share their grief.

ALSO READ |When Chrissy Teigen enjoyed chicken biryani at an Indian restaurant in London; see pics

“And I think they feel alone a lot of times. They told us they felt alone a lot of times and us sharing our experience helped people feel less alone and feel like there were other people going through it, and that there was a community of people going through it,” Legend told the platform.

“And I think it was a really powerful, wise decision by Chrissy to share it because it helped a lot of people,” he continued.

Advertisement
ALSO READ |‘Please stop asking people if they’re pregnant’: Chrissy Teigen opens up about undergoing another IVF cycle

The couple recently announced the happy news that they were expecting a baby again. They are already parents to two children — Luna and Miles — and this would be their third baby.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen)

Sharing a mirror selfie with her protruding belly, Teigen wrote, “The last few years have been a blur of emotions, to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again. One billion shots later we have another on the way.”

Later, the 36-year-old also took to Instagram stories to share a memorable photograph: an ultrasound image of her baby. Take a look.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 9, 2022: Why you should read ‘Eggs and faith’ or ‘Transge...Premium
UPSC Key-August 9, 2022: Why you should read ‘Eggs and faith’ or ‘Transge...
Streetwise Kolkata – Beckbagan: Named after an emissary from Awadh ...Premium
Streetwise Kolkata – Beckbagan: Named after an emissary from Awadh ...
As PM Modi again refers to Rajya Sabha ‘hurdle’, some House truthsPremium
As PM Modi again refers to Rajya Sabha ‘hurdle’, some House truths
Delhi Confidential: Raghav Chadha strikes a lyrical note as he bids farew...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Raghav Chadha strikes a lyrical note as he bids farew...
Chrissy Teigen, Chrissy Teigen news, Chrissy Teigen miscarriage, Chrissy Teigen pregnancy, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, indian express news Photo: Instagram/@chrissyteigen

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 09-08-2022 at 10:30:42 pm

Most Popular

1

Koffee with Karan episode 6 teaser: Sonam Kapoor says her brothers have slept with all her friends, retitles Brahmastra as 'Shiva No 1'

2

Maharashtra Cabinet expansion News Live Updates: 18 ministers, including Chandrakant Patil, take oath

3

Maharashtra Cabinet expansion: Shinde & Fadnavis walk the tightrope, CM pacifies those overlooked

4

Sushmita Sen parties with ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl, continues to maintain radio silence about Lalit Modi's relationship announcement. See pics

5

Ghaziabad police question woman lugging trolley bag at night, find body of live-in partner inside

Featured Stories

Break and make
Break and make
Nitish-BJP break-up in Bihar: Why Modi's BJP is right to be nervous about...
Nitish-BJP break-up in Bihar: Why Modi's BJP is right to be nervous about...
Explained: The three pillars of Nitish Kumar's political-social strategy ...
Explained: The three pillars of Nitish Kumar's political-social strategy ...
Explained: What is AGM-88 HARM, the new anti-radar missile supplied to Uk...
Explained: What is AGM-88 HARM, the new anti-radar missile supplied to Uk...
The changing colours of Nitish Kumar
The changing colours of Nitish Kumar
Newsmaker | New Chhattisgarh BJP chief Arun Sao: First-term MP & seco...
Newsmaker | New Chhattisgarh BJP chief Arun Sao: First-term MP & seco...
India, Bangladesh, Pakistan: What east can teach west
C Raja Mohan writes

India, Bangladesh, Pakistan: What east can teach west

Premium
Serena plans to retire soon, says will relish next few weeks

Serena plans to retire soon, says will relish next few weeks

Meet the coach who made Sable realise he could be a champion 3000m runner

Meet the coach who made Sable realise he could be a champion 3000m runner

How Miyake was first global ambassador of khadi and Make in India

How Miyake was first global ambassador of khadi and Make in India

Umpire Rudi Koertzen dies in car crash

Umpire Rudi Koertzen dies in car crash

Sisodia a 'desperate man trying to save his skin': Former LG Baijal

Sisodia a 'desperate man trying to save his skin': Former LG Baijal

Why you should read ‘Eggs and faith’ or ‘Transgender Persons’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Eggs and faith’ or ‘Transgender Persons’

Premium
Beckbagan: Named after an emissary from Awadh respected by the British
Streetwise Kolkata

Beckbagan: Named after an emissary from Awadh respected by the British

Premium
Anurag Kashyap: No takers for films that are remotely political or religious

Anurag Kashyap: No takers for films that are remotely political or religious

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Issey Miyake designer, Issey Miyake dies, cancer, Indian Express gallery
A pictorial tribute to Japanese designer Issey Miyake (1938-2022)
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 09: Latest News
Advertisement