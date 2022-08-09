John Legend says it was Chrissy Teigen’s decision to share news, photos of miscarriage

Going through miscarriage can be heartbreaking for parents, especially the mother. But, two years ago when Chrissy Teigen bravely shared her miscarriage story with the world, she was praised for being so raw and open about it, and for helping many other couples — who may have lost their baby, but were living with a certain stigma associated with such a loss — find a voice.

In an Instagram post, Teigen and her husband, singer John Legend, had shared the tragic news of the loss of their unborn baby boy, whom they had named ‘Jack’. The heartbreaking black and white photographs were clicked inside the hospital, with Teigen and Legend looking visibly distraught.

The accompanying caption by the model and cookbook author read: “We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough.”

Now, almost two years since the unfortunate episode, Legend has opened up about what he felt during that difficult time. While appearing on Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs, the ‘All of Me‘ singer said it was Teigen’s idea to go public with their heartbreak.

“It was difficult and I was hesitant to share it. But I think Chrissy was really right in encouraging us to share it, because I think it really was powerful for a lot of people and way more people than anybody realises go through this,” he was quoted as saying.

During a setback in life, people often find themselves alone, but it helps when they open up, because it puts them in touch with a “community of people” who share their grief.

“And I think they feel alone a lot of times. They told us they felt alone a lot of times and us sharing our experience helped people feel less alone and feel like there were other people going through it, and that there was a community of people going through it,” Legend told the platform.

“And I think it was a really powerful, wise decision by Chrissy to share it because it helped a lot of people,” he continued.

The couple recently announced the happy news that they were expecting a baby again. They are already parents to two children — Luna and Miles — and this would be their third baby.

Sharing a mirror selfie with her protruding belly, Teigen wrote, “The last few years have been a blur of emotions, to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again. One billion shots later we have another on the way.”

Later, the 36-year-old also took to Instagram stories to share a memorable photograph: an ultrasound image of her baby. Take a look.

Photo: Instagram/@chrissyteigen Photo: Instagram/@chrissyteigen

