Meet Joe Biden’s pet Major, the first rescue dog to live in the White House

Joe Biden with his pet Major (left), Biden's pet dogs Major and Champ will be living in the White House. (Source: joebiden/Instagram, First_Dogs_USA/Twitter)

With Joe Biden becoming US President-elect, his pet German Shepherd Major will also be making history as the first rescue dog to live in the White House.

While at least 30 presidents, including George Washington, have had dogs, the White House became a pet-free zone under Donald Trump.

Along with Major, Biden’s other pet Champ, also a German Shepherd, will also be roaming the executive residence, reported NBC News.

Biden’s family reportedly adopted Major in 2018, from Delaware Humane Association, 10 years after they got Champ, who lived at the vice presidential residence during Biden’s two terms with former POTUS Barack Obama.

“We are so happy to welcome Major to the Biden family, and we are grateful to the Delaware Humane Association for their work in finding forever homes for Major and countless other animals,” the Bidens had said in a statement at the time, as reported by People.

Biden keeps sharing pictures of his pets on social media, and they also made special appearances leading up to the presidential election. During his campaign, he had also spoken about how he wished to “put dogs back in the White House”.

Read| After historic win, Kamala Harris delivered acceptance speech in a suffragette white suit; see pics

“We’re so proud of our dad @JoeBiden, the first-ever presidential candidate to receive 75 million votes. But Major will be setting a record of his own as he’s the first-ever rescue pupper to live in the WH. We’re gonna play all day & receive countless treats!” read a Twitter account dedicated to the first dogs of US.

🐾 We’re so proud of our dad @JoeBiden, the first ever presidential candidate to receive 75 million votes. But Major will be setting a record of his own as he’s the first ever rescue pupper to live in the WH. We’re gonna play all day & receive countless treats! #DOTUS #FirstDogs pic.twitter.com/o1Hsr7nZ8e — Champ & Major Biden 🇺🇸 (@First_Dogs_USA) November 9, 2020

Before Major and Champ, the White House also served as home to the Obama’s Portuguese water dogs Bo and Sunny.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd