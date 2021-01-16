Why Joe Biden may not be able to take his exercise bike to the White House

As US President-elect Joe Biden makes arrangements to move into the White House, he may have to leave behind his high-tech exercise bike.

The Peloton stationary bike, which gained popularity with many celebrities and elected officials using it for cardio, could pose a national security risk, reported Independent. That is because the bike doesn’t just allow you to pedal but also gives access to many exercise classes, and is equipped with a microphone, and a built-in camera that connects through the internet. And experts believe that the technology could be prone to risks like hacking, according to Popular Mechanics.

“Because you’re connected to the Internet, even though there are firewalls and intrusion detection software … those things can be gotten around if you’re really good and skilled,” Max Kilger, director of the data analytics program and associate professor at the University of Texas, San Antonio told the magazine.

In the podcast Here’s The Deal, Biden had earlier spoken about he relied on the bike for exercise during the pandemic. “I try to get out of bed by eight o’clock in the morning and I have a gym in my house, upstairs. I have a treadmill and a Peloton bike and some weights. And I try to work out every morning. That sort of gets me going,” the 78-year-old had said.

As per Kilger, the bike would be safe to use inside the White House only if the camera, microphone, and networking equipment were removed.

Before Biden, former POTUS Barack Obama too was allowed only a specially modified Blackberry for sending emails but no phone calls, he had revealed in his memoir A Promised Land.