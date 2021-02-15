scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, February 15, 2021
Latest news

Joe Biden wants to stop by this Indian restaurant; here’s what he said

A video, released by the White House, showed Joe Biden speaking to Neal and Samir Idnani, the owners of NaanStop that serves Indian food

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
February 15, 2021 3:00:09 pm
us president joe bidenJoe Biden recently interacted with the owners of the Indian restaurant. (Source: POTUS/Instagram)

US President Joe Biden wants to visit an Indian restaurant. He recently met the owners of the restaurant in Atlanta, Georgia, in a virtual chat, to talk about how the ongoing pandemic has affected their business.

The video, released by the White House, showed Biden speaking to Neal and Samir Idnani, the owners of NaanStop that serves Indian food.

During the conversation, Biden asked the owners, “And if I get to Atlanta, can I come by?”

“Absolutely,” the Idnani brothers responded.

Watch the video:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by President Joe Biden (@potus)

“Samir and Neal own NaanStop in Atlanta, Georgia — and like many small businesses around the country, they’ve been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. I gave them a call to hear their story and talk about how the American Rescue Plan will help businesses like theirs,” the official Instagram account of POTUS stated.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Also Read |‘We’ve been really supportive of one another’: Joe and Jill Biden on 43-year ‘strong’ marriage

The owners of NaanStop, which was started about 10 years back, revealed their business had dropped by almost 75 per cent since the pandemic, resulting in their staff being reduced from 20-25 to 10-15 people.

“I put together a rescue plan that provides tens of billions of dollars in grants to small businesses,” Biden said during the interview.

Here’s how netizens responded:

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Harry and Meghan expecting their second child: A look at the couple’s adorable pictures

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 15: Latest News

Advertisement