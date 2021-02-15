Joe Biden wants to stop by this Indian restaurant; here’s what he said

Joe Biden recently interacted with the owners of the Indian restaurant. (Source: POTUS/Instagram)

US President Joe Biden wants to visit an Indian restaurant. He recently met the owners of the restaurant in Atlanta, Georgia, in a virtual chat, to talk about how the ongoing pandemic has affected their business.

The video, released by the White House, showed Biden speaking to Neal and Samir Idnani, the owners of NaanStop that serves Indian food.

During the conversation, Biden asked the owners, “And if I get to Atlanta, can I come by?”

“Absolutely,” the Idnani brothers responded.

Watch the video:

“Samir and Neal own NaanStop in Atlanta, Georgia — and like many small businesses around the country, they’ve been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. I gave them a call to hear their story and talk about how the American Rescue Plan will help businesses like theirs,” the official Instagram account of POTUS stated.

The owners of NaanStop, which was started about 10 years back, revealed their business had dropped by almost 75 per cent since the pandemic, resulting in their staff being reduced from 20-25 to 10-15 people.

“I put together a rescue plan that provides tens of billions of dollars in grants to small businesses,” Biden said during the interview.

Here’s how netizens responded:

I LOVE THAT PLACE — i even have a card — Greg Bluestein (@bluestein) February 13, 2021

This is right down the street from me and I go there regularly! Love Naanstop!! So cool to see them featured!! — Meredith Orr (@MeredithOrr9) February 13, 2021