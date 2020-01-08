Joaquin Phoenix will wear the same suit to every award show this year. Here’s why

Joaquin Phoenix at Golden Globe Awards. (Source: Paul Drinkwater/AP) Joaquin Phoenix at Golden Globe Awards. (Source: Paul Drinkwater/AP)

Joaquin Phoenix, who looked dapper in a black tuxedo at the recently held 77th Golden Globe Awards, has now vowed to wear it to every award show this year. Reason, you ask? To reduce waste.

The custom-made tuxedo has been designed by Stella McCartney, a British designer and advocate of sustainable fashion. Her label focuses on working with vegan leather and encourages collaborators to use recyclable material to make fabrics.

McCartney wrote on social media, “This man [Phoenix] is a winner…wearing custom Stella because he chooses to make choices for the future of the planet and all of its creatures.”

Revealing the Joker actor’s decision to wear the suit multiple times, the designer added, “He has also chosen to wear this same Tux for the entire award season to reduce waste. I am proud and honoured to join forces with you Joaquin, keep inspiring and keep shining your light.”

By wearing the same suit, Phoenix aims to raise awareness about sustainable fashion and how it could play a role in coping with climate change.

At the award show, Phoenix, who won the award for the best actor for Joker, made sure to address the issue of climate change and Australian wildfires in his acceptance speech. A lifelong vegan himself, the actor also praised the organisers of the award show for serving an all-vegan menu this year.

The actor’s sister Rain had earlier shared a picture of the two with a statement from her brother. “By acknowledging animal agriculture’s role in the degradation of our planet and boldly taking measures to do its part to reduce harm, the HFPA (Hollywood Foreign Press Association, organiser of Golden Globes) has shown great leadership. Thank you,” Joaquin was quoted as saying.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd