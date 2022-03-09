JK Rowling slammed on Twitter for International Women’s Day post; netizens call it ’embarrassing’

JK Rowling is not new to controversies on the internet. She was, not so long ago, in the news for tweeting her problematic views on rights and recognition of trans women. And now, with a new tweet, she has caused another social media clamour.

Criticising UK’s Labour Party on its views on gender and equality on International Women’s Day, the Harry Potter author wrote: “Apparently, under a Labour government, today will become We Who Must Not Be Named Day.”

Apparently, under a Labour government, today will become We Who Must Not Be Named Day. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) March 8, 2022

The tweet was a part of a thread, in which she also called out Scotland’s Gender Recognition Reform Bill that makes it easier for people to officially and legally change their gender, for which she had also previously lashed out at Nicola Sturgeon, the first minister of Scotland.

Exactly this. The law @NicolaSturgeon‘s trying to pass in Scotland will harm the most vulnerable women in society: those seeking help after male violence/rape and incarcerated women. Statistics show that imprisoned women are already far more likely to have been previously abused. https://t.co/LPN8cx1Vf4 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) March 5, 2022

“The law @NicolaSturgeon’s trying to pass in Scotland will harm the most vulnerable women in society: those seeking help after male violence/rape and incarcerated women. Statistics show that imprisoned women are already far more likely to have been previously abused,” she had tweeted.

Rowling’s tweets came after a BBC interview of Anneliese Dodds, chair of the Labour Party, in which she, while answering a question by BBC presenter Emma Barnett on Woman’s Hour on what the Party’s definition for “female” is, said that it “depends on what the context is”.

This morning you told the British public you literally can’t define what a woman is. What’s the plan, lift up random objects until you find one that rattles? https://t.co/QoBPt5HpKf — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) March 8, 2022

“This morning you told the British public you literally can’t define what a woman is. What’s the plan, lift up random objects until you find one that rattles?” Rowling slammed her on Twitter. She also wrote that someone should “send the Shadow Minister for Equalities a dictionary and a backbone”.

But netizens soon began to call out the author for her unsavoury remarks; some of the tweets were outright witty — check them out.

Y’know, as if the transphobia wasn’t shitty enough, this woman’s endless one-hit-wonder reference-fishing is just so fucking SAD. At least George Lucas also had Indiana Jones, y’know? This is like if the guy from Flock of Seagulls worked lyrics from “I Ran” into every tweet. https://t.co/w56Ix9S8on — Give me Bob Chapek’s job you cowards (@tonygoldmark) March 8, 2022

Harry Potter and the Increasingly Embarrassing and Dangerous Cry For Relevancy https://t.co/p9yP6YtXcS — deafpony (@wearedeafpony) March 8, 2022

Please, please stop. You are hurting so many people. I know you really believe you’re right, but is it so important to be at the expense of others? — Bethan Lewis (@littlemisslewis) March 8, 2022

*feministly* women are all Voldemort https://t.co/FLJbECuOgw — Fairy Gothmother, MD (@jenny2x4) March 9, 2022

In 2020, the author was accused of transphobia, when she commented on an article from Devex, a media platform for the global development community titled ‘Opinion: Creating a more equal post-COVID-19 world for people who menstruate’.

‘People who menstruate.’ I’m sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud? Opinion: Creating a more equal post-COVID-19 world for people who menstruate https://t.co/cVpZxG7gaA — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 6, 2020

“‘People who menstruate.’ I’m sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?” Rowling had tweeted. She had later tried to justify and defend her stance, which had only made people more livid.

