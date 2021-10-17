‘Pandemic absolutely affected my personal style’: Jim Sarbh

Jim Sarbh is not only known for his powerful performances in films like Neerja, Padmaavat, and also Made In Heaven, an OTT series, the actor is also known for his on-point fashion game. Ask him about her personal style — through which he has often shattered gender stereotypes — and he says it is something that comes naturally to him.

In a freewheeling chat, Jim talks about his style, the pandemic, diet and fitness routine and much more. Excerpts:

Fashion is a powerful tool which is often used to convey a strong message — have you ever used your personal style to make a statement?

Yes, I think so, but I don’t really think about it in terms of style statements. I instead think of it in terms of ‘do I like it’ or ‘I feel it’ll look good on me’ or ‘feel good on me’ or I just think have I always wanted to wear this and now I’m in a position where I can get away with extravagant things because people expect that of actors. So you’re allowed to be a bit more expressive without as much social push back. But its not that my friends don’t make fun of me if I’m wearing something absolutely ridiculous to a normal event or when hanging out with them.

I do tend to take my own time to dress up simply and in outfits that have a good fit, like the one I am wearing at the moment from Numero Uno, because I like to be casual and comfortable in general.

The pandemic, however, has altered the way fashion is perceived. Has it affected your personal style in any way?

Yes, the pandemic absolutely affected my personal style. It became a lot more lounge wear, sweatpants, sweat-shorts, and more of just comfortable lounging clothes around the house instead of formals. I also actually didn’t have many of those at all; I wore the same two shorts through the entire first lockdown and when the second lockdown was announced I was just thinking no way, now I need to buy some new comfortable home clothes.

What has been your biggest lockdown lesson?

The lockdown, I think, was the biggest reminder that relationships mean more than work; and at the end of the day that’s what you’ll only have — the people around you, the people you love and the people you spend time with. I know it’s hard to do so, but I also realised that one must at least try to strike some kind of a work-life balance. We’re always on call and I think that’s not right at all. You’ve got to go home, relax, have new ideas, come fresh the next day. But you always go home so exhausted, you’ve got no personal life, you feel miserable, you wake up and you go back to work next day — you can’t work that way.

You have also experimented with makeup. But, is there anything you are never likely to agree on when it comes to hair, makeup, and fashion?

Oh absolutely! In the beginning, whenever they tried to straighten my hair or mess up with my hair too much, I would be like absolutely not; let it stay curly, that’s how I like it. But they always wanted to change it and I used to think why, just don’t touch it. I don’t even really like the wet (hair) look.

Five fashion must-haves.

Great pair of sneakers, a really comfortable but nice looking jeans, a pink t-shirt, a white t-shirt, but let’s take one white, one pink and one black t-shirt. I personally feel that you need these three T-shirts and also an awesome floral or colourful shirt, and at this point, one really needs good sweatpants or sweatpants.

Of late, many celebrities have opened up on the importance of speaking on mental and emotional well-being. How do you cope with the stress that comes with being an actor?

I cope with my stress by sitting back on my couch with my cat and watching something. Lately, I’ve started listening to podcasts — just sit back and close your eyes, it feels like somebody is telling you history, almost somehow like back in school.

What does your daily diet and fitness routine comprise?

Here’s what it looked like today — I landed (in Delhi) and went to the gym. I did normal machine weight workout and I had corn-fed chicken with veggies.

