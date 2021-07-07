Best jewellery trends for all brides-to-be

Wedding is that one life event when every woman wants to look simple yet pretty. While clothes play an essential role, the choice of jewellery is also equally important.

So if you are busy shopping for your wedding jewellery, we have some handy tips for you from Poonam Soni, founder and CEO, Poonam Soni Signature Line.

*The first step is to decide if you want to go classic with traditional and vintage or go completely modern and contemporary with bold and statement lines.

*Generally, the focus of the bride is on the face and hands as the ensembles are heavily embellished. Chandelier earrings in a single gold colour and diamonds would compliment every outfit.

*The headgear should be a tiny maang tikka if your nose ring is big and sleek. “Alternatively, I love the clean look on the face and a good highlight of matha patti or the jewelled side headband. This could be studded with villandi and classic emerald or rubies with beautiful motifs of an embellished peacock or florals. The deep colours of the stones will throw focus and vibrancy on your face and uplift the makeup,” she mentioned.

*The necklace should preferably be a choker with a slight curve for a comfort fitting or a thick necklace starting from the nape of the neck as a clasper. It should be very flexible and like a smooth coil in a single tone. No fuss in colours or stones. If you love your colour, wear a single droplet string below this necklace. If you keep the blouse clean, then go for embellishment only on your sari, lehenga, and stole.

*Wear your statement ring and your wedding ring. The bangles are generally a cluster but a single statement flexible bracelet could look very different. “My favourite look is either a matha patti, necklace, long earrings, and beautiful stack of bangles with your wedding band,” mentioned Poonam.

*Brides can also opt for an emerald pear drop on the upper lobe of the ear which gives a chic and stylish look.

“This is the only day you can get away with any experiment, but it also a day which will become a memory — so stand out but co-ordinate well and do not clutter,” she advised.

