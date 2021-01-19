That’s just my face: Jennifer Lopez shuts fan who claims she has had Botox

Jennifer Lopez said she has never had cosmetic surgery. (Source: jlo/Instagram)

Jennifer Lopez has reacted to claims of her having Botox, saying she has never undergone cosmetic surgery.

The international singer recently shared a video on Instagram, in which she shows her face after applying a mask from her beauty range.

“Honestly, I cannot even see a line on my face, it is glowing and gorgeous and tight and yummy,” the In the Morning singer said.

Watch the video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

Some social media users, however, dismissed the idea that it was only a mask that contributed to the 51-year-old’s young skin, while some added that it was the result of Botox.

“But can I just mention that brows and forehead doesn’t move at all when you talk or try to express… you definitely have Botox. And tons of it. And it’s all good. Just saying,” a follower wrote.

Also Read | Jennifer Lopez reveals the secret behind her incredible body

Jlo, however, denied the claims and said, “…that’s just my face!!! ….For the 500 millionth time… I have never done Botox or any injectables or surgery!! Just sayin'”.

“Here is another JLO Beauty secret: try spending your time being more positive, kind, and uplifting of others don’t spend your time trying to bring others down that will keep you youthful and beautiful too!!!” she added, as quoted by Independent.