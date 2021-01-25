Jennifer Lopez reflects on how therapy sessions in her late 30s helped with self-love

"I didn't even understand the concept [of self-love]. It took time and it's a journey and it's still a journey for me." (Photo: Instagram/@jlo)

If you think you have struggled with self-love, know that you are not the only one in the world. Many people go through these overwhelming phases in life, wherein they find it difficult to appreciate themselves for who they are and what they have accomplished in life. American singer, actor, song-writer and dancer Jennifer Lopez — who recently performed at US president Joe Biden’s inauguration ceremony — has experienced these emotions, too.

According to a report in the Insider, Lopez, 51, appeared on an episode of Coach Conversations — a new YouTube series covering creativity and culture by luxury fashion house Coach — and admitted that she has really struggled with self-love in the past.

The singer was speaking with Jay Shetty and offered a glimpse into her therapy sessions. “They should have a whole school for that,” Lopez, who is currently engaged to Alex Rodriguez, said. “I always say, why don’t they teach kids from very young to love themselves. Or a course, or something!”

She said that while attending therapy sessions in her late 30s, “there was a lot of talk about loving yourself”. “And I was like, ‘I love myself.’ But obviously, I was doing all these things like my personal relationships didn’t seem like I was loving myself.”

“I didn’t even understand the concept [of self-love]. It took time and it’s a journey and it’s still a journey for me,” the singer continued, while adding: “Until you learn to love yourself, you can’t completely love [someone else] in a way that is pure and true. Once you do that, you can have relationships that are based on love and respect, that are supportive and nourishing. There’s an evolution there that had to happen for me. I feel like I’m in a better place now.”

Watch the full interview here:

What do you do for self-love, and how do you appreciate yourself?

