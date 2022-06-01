Jennifer Lopez gets a ‘JB’ manicure honouring her relationship with Ben Affleck; take a look

June 1, 2022 9:40:13 pm
Jennifer Lopez has never shied away from talking about her rekindled relationship with beau Ben Affleck. Whether it is their recent re-engagement or their many red carpet appearances together, the couple is unabashedly real on social media and that is what fans love the most about them.
Recently, Lopez got herself a manicure which was a sweet tribute to their relationship. Displaying her love for her fiancé, she flaunted a custom manicure. Actually, celebrity manicurist Tom Bachik flaunted it for her.
He took to Instagram to share a photo of the manicure that featured a gold ‘cross’ design with ‘B’ for ‘Ben’ and ‘J’ for Jennifer embossed on the actor and singer’s ring finger.
The design also featured a golden heart on her middle finger.
“If you know… then you know Jen and Ben forever #couplesgoals for the boss @jlo #nailsbytombachik,” Bachik wrote in the caption.
Interestingly, the classy manicure went well with her stunning green diamond engagement ring, about which she had written on her ‘On the JLo‘ newsletter: “I always say the colour green is my lucky colour. Maybe you can remember a certain green dress.” She referred to her iconic Versace dress that she wore to the Grammy Awards in 2000.
“I’ve realised there are many moments in my life where amazing things happened when I was wearing green. It may be a coincidence, maybe not. But as I took a better look, I realised there are no coincidences.”
What do you think about this manicure?
