Jennifer Lopez wears ‘Jennifer & Ben’ necklace, days after flaunting a ‘Mrs’ neckpiece

Love is in the air for newlyweds Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck who just can’t seem to get enough of flaunting their fairytale romance. And, looks like JLO wants to keep it close to her heart, quite literally, as she posted a series of photographs on Instagram wearing a ‘Jennifer & Ben’ necklace.

In the pictures, the 53-year-old can be seen pairing the stunning necklace with a white silk gown from Halston and a white fur coat. She also wore a long hummingbird necklace and a pair of diamond teardrop earrings from Raven Fine Jewelers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

With her hair tied in a sleek low bun, the American singer-actor added the finishing touches with smokey eyeshadow, mascara-laden eyes, blushed and bronzed cheeks and nude lip colour.

Prior to this, the newlywed shared pictures of herself wearing a dainty diamond necklace featuring the letters ‘Mrs’. She had paired this neckpiece with black lingerie underneath a black pyjama set. “I’ve Been Thinkin’ … comfy cosy writing session today,” she captioned the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

While Lopez has no qualms about showing off her love for her husband, several people criticised her for taking Affleck’s last name. Addressing the backlash, she said, “What? Really? People are still going to call me Jennifer Lopez. But my legal name will be Mrs Affleck because we’re joined together. We’re husband and wife. I’m proud of that. I don’t think that’s a problem.”

On being asked whether she would want her husband to adopt the name Lopez, she added, “No! It’s not traditional. It doesn’t have any romance to it. It feels like it’s a power move, you know what I mean? I’m very much in control of my own life and destiny and feel empowered as a woman and as a person.”

