scorecardresearch
Saturday, Nov 12, 2022

Jennifer Lopez wears ‘Jennifer & Ben’ necklace, days after flaunting a ‘Mrs’ neckpiece

In the pictures, the 53-year-old can be seen pairing the stunning necklace with a white silk gown from Halston and a white fur coat

jennifer lopezJLo looked stunning in this white gown (Source: Jennifer Lopez/Instagram)

Love is in the air for newlyweds Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck who just can’t seem to get enough of flaunting their fairytale romance. And, looks like JLO wants to keep it close to her heart, quite literally, as she posted a series of photographs on Instagram wearing a ‘Jennifer & Ben’ necklace.

In the pictures, the 53-year-old can be seen pairing the stunning necklace with a white silk gown from Halston and a white fur coat. She also wore a long hummingbird necklace and a pair of diamond teardrop earrings from Raven Fine Jewelers.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) 

With her hair tied in a sleek low bun, the American singer-actor added the finishing touches with smokey eyeshadow, mascara-laden eyes, blushed and bronzed cheeks and nude lip colour.

ALSO READ |Rihanna talks about the best part of being a mother — watching son’s ‘morning face’

Prior to this, the newlywed shared pictures of herself wearing a dainty diamond necklace featuring the letters ‘Mrs’. She had paired this neckpiece with black lingerie underneath a black pyjama set. “I’ve Been Thinkin’ … comfy cosy writing session today,” she captioned the post.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) 

While Lopez has no qualms about showing off her love for her husband, several people criticised her for taking Affleck’s last name. Addressing the backlash, she said, “What? Really? People are still going to call me Jennifer Lopez. But my legal name will be Mrs Affleck because we’re joined together. We’re husband and wife. I’m proud of that. I don’t think that’s a problem.”

On being asked whether she would want her husband to adopt the name Lopez, she added, “No! It’s not traditional. It doesn’t have any romance to it. It feels like it’s a power move, you know what I mean? I’m very much in control of my own life and destiny and feel empowered as a woman and as a person.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs — ‘Carbon Billionair...Premium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs — ‘Carbon Billionair...
Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma’s India was an IPL all-stars team, no...Premium
Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma’s India was an IPL all-stars team, no...
Draft Telecom Bill: Negative impact on digital ecosystem, say tech companiesPremium
Draft Telecom Bill: Negative impact on digital ecosystem, say tech companies
Bun maska and berry pulao: The history of Mumbai’s Irani cafesPremium
Bun maska and berry pulao: The history of Mumbai’s Irani cafes

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 12-11-2022 at 06:20:13 pm
Next Story

ExpressBasics: How to create and use WhatsApp Communities

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

In pictures: Vivid and breathtaking fall foliage across the world
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 12: Latest News
Advertisement