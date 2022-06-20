‘JLo is not closed minded’: Jennifer Lopez praised for introducing child with gender-neutral pronouns

Ahead of a duet performance at the sixth annual Blue Diamond Gala of the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation last week, Jennifer Lopez introduced her 14-year-old child Emme — one of the twins she shares with her ex-husband Marc Anthony — using gender-neutral pronouns, a viral TikTok video suggests.

Calling Emme Maribel Muñiz her “favourite duet partner”, Jlo said, “The last time we performed together was in a big stadium like this and I ask them to sing with me all the time, and they won’t. So this is a very special occasion.”

“They are very, very busy, booked and pricey,” the singer joked. “They cost me when they come out. But they’re worth every single penny because they’re my favourite duet partner of all time. So if you will indulge me.”

The mother-child duo, then, went on to enthral the audience as they performed a version of Christina Perri’s A Thousand Years.

Post the performance, Lopez cheered for Emme and said, “Give it up for my baby.”

As the video of her speech for Emme went viral, netizens took to Twitter to appreciate the singer.

“Even though I’m not a @JLo fan, I do appreciate her using her kid Emme’s pronouns. It’s a possibility Emme may be non-binary or not. It’s a process, and I applaud JLo for affirming Emme and supporting them,” a user wrote.

@jlo is not like a regular mom, she’s a cool mom — Halftime 💃🏻 (@DhoomGirl_4) June 19, 2022

Another user tweeted: “JLO is not closed minded.”

Jlo is a wonderful mother and overall human being! She keeps raising the bar for all@of us. Proud of you JLO! — BoyWitLove (@BoiWitLove) June 18, 2022

“Go Emme! And way to be an awesome mom by respecting your baby’s pronouns,” a user wrote on the microblogging site.

Back in 2017, Lopez used a gender-neutral pronoun when talking about her sister’s child on Instagram.

“This is Brendan, my sister Leslie’s second child,” she wrote. “They were the one person selected to represent their school at #globalyoungleadersconference in Washington DC!!! And I couldn’t be more proud!!! Brendan is strong and smart and loving and a obviously a leader!! Titi Jenn loves you!!”

