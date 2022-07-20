Did Jennifer Lopez do her own bridal makeup for wedding with Ben Affleck?

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s wedding has become global news; the couple did not wait around this time to tie the knot after rekindling their relationship in the summer of 2021.

The wedding, which took their fans by surprise, is said to have happened in Las Vegas recently, and it was later confirmed by Lopez herself in her newsletter two days ago.

Interestingly, the American singer and actor — for whom it was her fourth time getting hitched — did her own bridal makeup, inspiring many would-be brides around the world to follow suit. And with the pictures of their nuptials circulating on social media, we can say she did an impressive job!

Celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton — who gave her a half-up-half-down look, and curled her manes so as to make them look bouncy — took to TikTok to reveal that Lopez’s makeup look for the ceremony was one that she created herself, opting for a soft-glam look with smokey brown well-defined eyes, perfectly-contoured cheeks, a nude lipstick shade and thick, dark eyebrows.

Sharing a video of the bride wearing one of her two dresses from the day, Appleton is believed to have written on the app, “Last minute feelings before the wedding. Hair by me and makeup by Jlo.”

According to reports, nail artist Tom Bachik gave the singer a custom manicure, while fashion stylist Rob Zangardi took care of her two dresses, one of which was from the Zuhair Murad bridal spring summer 2023 collection.

The off-shoulder dress featured sheer details and a long veil with massive, intricate lace-work near the edges. It had a plunging neckline, and the singer accessorised it with a pair of dainty earrings and a sleek necklace with a single pendant.

The other one was a cute white sleeveless reception dress.

