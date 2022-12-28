How Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck celebrated first Christmas after marriage with their ‘blended’ family

Christmas and the holiday season is a time for families to come together and celebrate. For Jennifer Lopez and her husband Ben Affleck — for whom it was their first Christmas this year as husband and wife — the joyous festival meant coming together as a ‘blended’ family.

The couple’s respective children were a part of the celebrations, about which the ‘On The Floor‘ singer wrote about in her ‘On the JLo‘ newsletter. A People report quoted the 53-year-old singer and actor as mentioning, “We have blended families, doubled the people, doubled the fun, doubled the love, doubled the presents and tripled the chaos!”

Lopez married the ‘Gone Girl‘ actor earlier this year; they were a couple in the 2000s and were even engaged to be married, before they went their separate ways. Affleck went on to marry actor Jennifer Garner, with whom he shares three children: son Samuel, 10, and daughters Seraphina, 13, and Violet, 16. Lopez, on the other hand, has 14-year-old twins Max and Emme, whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

Per the newsletter, the family was able to enjoy certain “pre-pandemic traditions”. “For the past 8 years we’ve been doing a Christmas Edition Taco Tuesday, where we get together and dress up and sing Christmas carols. During the pandemic that went to the wayside, so this was the first time in a long time we were able to get together with people that we haven’t seen in forever,” Lopez added.

She further shared that they had “the most amazing time” during the celebrations, which was a “Hummingbird Christmas Party”. Explaining its significance, Lopez reportedly wrote, “To me, hummingbirds are messengers of love. They’re also the fastest bird but they always have time to stop, eat something sweet and smell the roses. I identify with them, but more than anything whenever I see one, I feel like it’s a sign from God that everything is going to be OK.”

Lopez also shared two pictures on Instagram, in which she looked simply stunning. She wore a teal-coloured frock that ended just above her knees, which had long sleeves and white collars and cuffs. Little red ribbons were printed all over it, giving the look a cheerful feel. Lopez matched her lipstick shade to the deep red pattern of her dress. She also decorated her Christmas tree with gold and silver hummingbirds, and teal blue trinkets.

