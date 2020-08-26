Jennifer Lopez announces launch of her own beauty line

Jennifer Lopez announced the launch on Instagram. (Source: jlo/Instagram)

Jennifer Lopez just revealed on Instagram that she is launching her own skincare and cosmetics line.

The singing sensation, who has lately been sharing a series of selfies on the social media platform, recently posted yet another picture of herself and captioned it, “Sunset glow… #JLoBeauty coming soon.” Further details about her brand, however, are yet to be revealed.

Earlier she had posted an Instagram video in which she asked, “You wanna know what we’ve been working on? Should I tell you?”. In her video, the 51-year-old sported smokey eyes and nude lip colour.

The project would mark JLo’s first solo beauty range. She had previously collaborated with make-up brand Inglot Cosmetics in 2018. She is also credited with popularising celebrity scent with her perfume Glow by JLo that was launched in 2002; she has released 29 perfumes since, reported Independent.

In 2018, Lopez had hinted at her plans of coming up with a beauty line, in an interview with Refinery29. “I will be coming out with a skincare line. I’ve been working on it for a long time because I don’t want to put [just] anything out…I want it to be something that encompasses all the things I’ve learned and all the secrets I have. And it doesn’t have anything to do with needles,” she was quoted as saying.

