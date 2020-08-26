scorecardresearch
Wednesday, August 26, 2020
Jennifer Lopez announces launch of her own beauty line

The project would mark JLo's first solo beauty range

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: August 26, 2020 3:50:35 pm
jennifer lopezJennifer Lopez announced the launch on Instagram. (Source: jlo/Instagram)

Jennifer Lopez just revealed on Instagram that she is launching her own skincare and cosmetics line.

The singing sensation, who has lately been sharing a series of selfies on the social media platform, recently posted yet another picture of herself and captioned it, “Sunset glow… #JLoBeauty coming soon.” Further details about her brand, however, are yet to be revealed.

Sunset glow… #JLoBeauty coming soon

Earlier she had posted an Instagram video in which she asked, “You wanna know what we’ve been working on? Should I tell you?”. In her video, the 51-year-old sported smokey eyes and nude lip colour.

Read| Jennifer Lopez’s iconic jungle dress gets into controversy

The project would mark JLo’s first solo beauty range. She had previously collaborated with make-up brand Inglot Cosmetics in 2018. She is also credited with popularising celebrity scent with her perfume Glow by JLo that was launched in 2002; she has released 29 perfumes since, reported Independent.

In 2018, Lopez had hinted at her plans of coming up with a beauty line, in an interview with Refinery29. “I will be coming out with a skincare line. I’ve been working on it for a long time because I don’t want to put [just] anything out…I want it to be something that encompasses all the things I’ve learned and all the secrets I have. And it doesn’t have anything to do with needles,” she was quoted as saying.

