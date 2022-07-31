scorecardresearch
Sunday, July 31, 2022

Jennifer Garner warns against injecting anything on the face: ‘Look in the mirror less, obsess less’

The actor has long been an advocate of natural beauty and has reportedly had no botox or fillers. She wants to normalise "looking normal"

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
July 31, 2022 3:15:07 pm
Jennifer GarnerJennifer Garner suggested being less obsessive about the changes and instead trying diverting energy towards something good. (Photo: Instagram)

Jennifer Garner, who has been praised for embracing natural beauty and ageing gracefully, recently spilled some beauty secrets and doled out valuable advice for youngsters. The Alias actor, who shares two teenage daughters with ex-husband Ben Affleck, advised fans not to inject anything into their faces and look less in the mirror.

“Be very, very incredibly judicious and wait as absolutely long as possible to add anything,” the actor said in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar.

Also Read |Six fruits and vegetables that have anti-ageing properties

Cautioning youngsters against preventative botox, she added, “Don’t think that you’re 37 and you need to be shooting up your face.”

Jennifer Garner Jennifer Garner looks stunning in a red dress. (Photo: Instagram)

The 13 Going On 30 star suggested being less obsessive about the changes and instead trying diverting energy towards something good.

“Look in the mirror less, obsess less, and look at the rest of the world to see what you could be using your time for instead,” she said. “We all look at our faces more than people used to, and it doesn’t do you any good.”

Jennifer has long been an advocate of natural beauty and she has reportedly had no botox or fillers. She wants to normalise looking normal. “I want to look normal and I want to normalise looking normal. I always have felt really strongly about that. And then if I’m dressed up, I like that my kids are like, ‘Woo, look at my mom!’” she previously told Shop TODAY.

Also Read |Skincare expert explains how sunscreens help prevent aging

“We can almost all wear less [makeup] than we think because, to me, I don’t want my kids or people to only see the actor version of me that is perfectly made up by brilliant artists and think that’s how I look,” she was quoted as saying.

