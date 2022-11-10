Jennifer Aniston reflects on failed pregnancy attempts: ‘I have zero regrets’

Jennifer Aniston, best known for playing Rachel in the superhit sitcom FRIENDS, recently graced the December 2022 issue — the last print issue — of Allure, an American women’s magazine. Wearing a vintage Chanel micro bikini on the cover, she opened up about several aspects of her life, including her never-before-talked failed pregnancy attempts. “I was trying to get pregnant. It was a challenging road for me, the baby-making road,” she revealed.

Aniston recounted that she went through “really hard sh*t” in her late 30s and 40s when she was trying to conceive. “And, if it wasn’t for going through that, I would’ve never become who I was meant to be. That’s why I have such gratitude for all those sh*tty things. Otherwise, I would’ve been stuck being this person that was so fearful, so nervous, so unsure of who they were. And now, I don’t f*cking care,” she said.

Saying that nobody knew about her attempts to get pregnant, Aniston also opened up about the various methods she employed to conceive. “I was going through IVF, drinking Chinese teas, you name it. I was throwing everything at it. I would’ve given anything if someone had said to me, ‘Freeze your eggs. Do yourself a favor.’ You just don’t think it. So here I am today,” said, adding that “the ship has sailed” now.

But, the actor admitted to having “zero regrets” now. “I actually feel a little relief now because there is no more, ‘Can I? Maybe. Maybe. Maybe.’ I don’t have to think about that anymore,” she said.

Aniston added that not having kids also sparked several rumours of her not being interested, being selfish, etc. Talking about the same, she said, “All the years and years and years of speculation… It was really hard. I just cared about my career. And God forbid a woman is successful and doesn’t have a child. And the reason my husband left me, why we broke up and ended our marriage, was because I wouldn’t give him a kid. It was absolute lies. I don’t have anything to hide at this point.”

“Advancement in technology cannot guarantee the definite success of pregnancy. Infertile couples, along with the IVF expert, face a lot of challenges in treating repeated IVF failure,” Dr Vaishnavi A Rao, Senior Consultant, Reproductive Medicine, Milann Fertility Hospital, Bengaluru told indianexpress.com earlier.

She said that as age advances for a woman, the oocyte numbers and quality get hampered. Late marriages due to work or peer pressure and postponement of childbearing are some causes of infertility.

On being asked if she would ever get married again, Aniston quipped, “Never say never, but I don’t have any interest.”

“I’d love a relationship. Who knows? There are moments I want to just crawl up in a ball and say, ‘I need support.’ It would be wonderful to come home and fall into somebody’s arms and say, ‘That was a tough day.’,” she added

